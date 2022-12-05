Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com
Celebrate National Adoption Weekend: Paw-ty with a Purpose
Tis the season to open up your hear and give back, so why not adopt or foster a furry friend. Meet Sugar Cookie, this week's Pet Pal of the Week. She is between 1 to 2 -years old and is a Border Collie Mix. You can also find out about...
okcfox.com
Scissortail Park dedicates Hub Cap Holiday Tree
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Scissortail Park added a special, new holiday tree with a twist to complement its "Tis the Season" display of holiday lights and décor. Oklahoma City artist, Gabriel Friedman was commissioned to create a custom-designed Hub Cap Tree for Scissortail Park. The Hub Cap Tree...
okcfox.com
Cleveland County commissioners donate $1M to non-profit shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cleveland County commissioners presented $1 million to a non-profit shelter on Thursday. Food and Shelter received $1 million from the Cleveland County commissioners from pandemic relief funding the county had received. In 2021, Food and Shelter provided more than $200,000 meals to people living in...
okcfox.com
12 Days Of Christmas On Western Avenue: K&N Consignment
It’s 12 Days of Christmas on Western Avenue and K&N Consignment is helping your home get holiday ready!. K&N Consignment is located at 3704 N. Western Ave in Oklahoma City. You can call them at (405) 521 0012. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram at K&N Consignment. **THIS...
okcfox.com
Cowboy Ranch closes after reportedly not paying rent for almost two years
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A popular bar in Oklahoma City has closed after reportedly not paying rent for nearly two years. The property owners of the building holding the Cowboy Ranch on E. California Avenue evicted the business at the end of last month. Cowboy Ranch reportedly did not...
okcfox.com
Holiday Fun With What's Going On
Enjoy the nice cold weather and have some fun, from animals to decorating and some polar fun. It's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and...
okcfox.com
Citizen Potawatomi Nation launches college-level language courses
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) has launched college-level language courses after receiving a federal grant for $82,609. The grant was awarded under the Administration for Native Americans' Emergency Native Language Funding Opportunity program from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families.
okcfox.com
Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses were set on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the property on Thursday and showed...
okcfox.com
OHP ENDUI checkpoint and patrols planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Saturday, Dec. 10. The checkpoint will run from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday up...
okcfox.com
Some Oklahoma school districts transition to virtual learning due to student illness
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some Oklahoma school districts are transitioning to virtual learning this week because of a high number of students and teachers out sick. Thomas-Fay-Custer Schools Superintendent told Fox 25 that on Monday about 35% of their students were out sick, and some staff members, which lead them to make the decision to transition to virtual learning on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
okcfox.com
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
okcfox.com
EV company Canoo moves closer to receiving $1M incentive package from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An electric vehicle start-up is one step closer to government support. Canoo made its pitch to the Oklahoma City's City Council on Tuesday, presenting why it deserves a million dollar incentive. Canoo has been making headlines across the state as they've announced a chain...
okcfox.com
Loved ones desperate for Oklahoma City hit-and-run driver to come forward
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Loved ones are desperate for answers after a woman and her dog were killed in a hit-and-run last month in Oklahoma City. Police and family are hopeful the driver will turn themselves in after hearing our story. "Just the idea of that person coming...
okcfox.com
Man injured after getting struck by a car in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was injured after he was struck by a car in Oklahoma City's southside on Wednesday night. Police say he was pushing a shopping cart along West I-240 Service Road east of Pennsylvania Avenue around 9:00 PM when the driver of a white sedan struck him.
okcfox.com
OKCPD responding to deadly hit and run incident in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a fatal crash in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead on Wednesday. Officials say one person was hit by a vehicle and killed. There is no suspect information at this time.
okcfox.com
Man injured in officer-invovled shooting with Oklahoma City police
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was injured Thursday in an officer-involved shooting with Oklahoma City police. It happened in the area of N. Pennsylvania between I-40 & NW 5th Street. Police said four officers discharged their weapon at a suspect who was walking around with a gun. Police...
okcfox.com
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
