Years ago, on a veterinary mission trip to Haiti, I was astonished when I witnessed a daily routine in the village where we worked. Early in the mornings, villagers walked for miles and miles to a stream to gather water. They carried huge jars, filled them up with water, and balanced them on the tops of their heads to make the journey homeward. This act required immense balance, because any drop of water that was lost on the trek would mean one less drop they could have to quench their thirst. Literally hours per day were spent in the pursuit and transport of water. As a rancher, rain and water availability is a daily discussion, but watching this ordeal intensified my understanding that water is humanity’s source of life, and the average American takes it for granted.

PARKER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO