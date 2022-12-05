Read full article on original website
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra On Paul George: `We Got The Key Stops When We Needed To’
For most of the game, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George had his way with the Miami Heat defense. But when it counted, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said his team made the necessary stops. It allowed the Heat to hang for a 115-110 victory Thursday, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns
The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it. Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center. Everything seems to be going right for...
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Wears Shirt Honoring Brittney Griner
WNBA star Brittney Griner has received a wave of support after her return to the United States. The basketball world has expressed gratitude for her release, including Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade. Wade showed up to the Los Angeles Rams’ Thursday night game with a shirt saying, “We are BG”...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday Night
After two demoralizing losses, the Miami Heat bounced back with a 115-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans were excited to get back in the win column. Bam Adebayo had his fourth 30-point game of the season, finishing with 31 points on 14 of 21 shooting. The criticisms of him lacking aggression on offense are slowly starting to fade. Heat fans are appreciative of Adebayo’s rise the past month.
Could Stanley Johnson Become The Miami Heat’s Next League G League Project?
The 2015 NBA draft was an unmemorable one for the Miami Heat. They chose Justise Winslow at No. 10, thinking they had a cornerstone player. Winslow never panned out because the Heat were unable to play him consistently at one position. After being traded in 2020, Winslow has bounced around...
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Who Wins a NBA Finals Rematch Between the Warriors and Celtics?
Our NBA insiders are debating the biggest topics in the league. With the Warriors and Celtics facing off for the first time since the NBA Finals, where does each team stand a little more than a quarter into the season?. Chris Mannix: All right, Howard, nearly two months into the...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Brooklyn Nets
The Hornets and Clippers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
76ers vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday
The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week up by closing out a three-game road trip. After coming up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sixers paid a visit to the rebuilding Houston Rockets on Monday. Four quarters weren’t enough for Houston and Philly to find a winner....
76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back
After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
