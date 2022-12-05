Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With college bowl season upon us, the push for the playoffs in the NFL, and the NBA and NHL in full swing, there has been no better time to sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Caesars is offering all new users a free bet worth up to $1,250 when you wager on any sport Caesars Sportsbook has to offer this week, and we’ll cover how to claim this promo, along with how to use your free bet.

2 DAYS AGO