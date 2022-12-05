Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick is highest paid coach in America; here’s what he reportedly makes
FOXBOROUGH – NFL coaching salaries are usually hidden from the public. Unlike players’ salaries, coaching contracts aren’t easily accessible. Although we’ve rarely heard about Bill Belichick’s salary, the rumor was that the Patriots coach was the highest paid head coach in the NFL. It turns...
Week 14 in SILive.com’s NFL Pro Picks Challenge is set for your picks | See who won Week 13
Two people correctly picked 11 NFL games last week in Week 13 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge, but a person who goes by the name of Lynn won the Monday night tiebreaker (total points) to best the field. In all, the contest drew 50 entries. Lynn earned the weekly...
4 Los Angeles Rams coaching candidates if Sean McVay retires
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will go down as one of the brightest and most successful coaches of
Amazon Prime is the only way to watch the Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams Thursday (12-8-22) | How to get it
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Raiders were born in Oakland, and that’s where they spent most of their life. Like so many other Californians approaching their 60s, they moved to Las Vegas a few years ago to get the modern, spacious new home they could never afford back in the Golden State.
Ex-Jets GM: Mike White is better than Zach Wilson
This Sunday, the New York Jets will travel to Buffalo in a quest to beat the Bills and continue their playoff hunt. Robert Saleh has elected to stick with Mike White for the mission and bench Zach Wilson for the third straight week. TO PURCHASE JETS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS. And...
Brian Daboll raves about Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: Will Giants’ defense be able to stop him?
Brian Daboll spent much of his Wednesday press conference gushing about Jalen Hurts. Daboll, the Giants’ rookie head coach, made no secret about his admiration of Hurts, the Eagles quarterback who has blossomed into a star in Year 3.
