Bet 5, get 150 with this Eagles vs. Giants pick & DraftKings promo code

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There is nothing better than a good old-fashioned NFC East division battle in December, and we get that on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles face the New York Giants. This great matchup can be made even better by signing up at DraftKings Sportsbook and taking advantage of their “Bet $5 get $150″ offer. As we dig into our Eagles vs. Giants pick, there is some strong value available.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code SILIVEFULL: $1,250 bonus (December update)

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With college bowl season upon us, the push for the playoffs in the NFL, and the NBA and NHL in full swing, there has been no better time to sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Caesars is offering all new users a free bet worth up to $1,250 when you wager on any sport Caesars Sportsbook has to offer this week, and we’ll cover how to claim this promo, along with how to use your free bet.
