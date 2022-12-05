ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge

The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come. New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room

FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Raiders Will Have Strong Support in L.A. vs. Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders spent 1982-94 in Los Angeles, playing home games at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and many of their fans from those days now make the 270-mile trip to watch the Silver and Black play at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. So, while it might not feel like a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves

Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds

Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
