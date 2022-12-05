Read full article on original website
Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge
The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come. New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.
David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room
FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Breaking: Baker Mayfield Claimed By New Team On Tuesday
Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning. Just one day later, he's found a new home. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mayfield was claimed off of waivers by the Los Angeles Rams today and could suit up for Thursday's game against the Raiders. ...
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys Might Be Dead Given Latest Reports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged how it was “paramount” that Odell Beckham Jr. is able play during the 2022 campaign before the two parties can come to a contract agreement. Well, it appears the potential of that happening, and thus the Cowboys adding Beckham, might have taken...
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts Before Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders saw their NFL Playoff hopes come back into focus last week, and look to further their hopes this week in Los Angeles, Josh McDaniels discussed it.
Raiders Will Have Strong Support in L.A. vs. Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders spent 1982-94 in Los Angeles, playing home games at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and many of their fans from those days now make the 270-mile trip to watch the Silver and Black play at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. So, while it might not feel like a...
Adam Schefter confirms suspicion regarding the decision to fire Jon Robinson
In a move that surprised many around the league, the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning. The move comes two days after the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-10 in a game dominated by former Titan A.J. Brown. It was an embarrassing afternoon in Philadelphia...
Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves
Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds
Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
