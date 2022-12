West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels has announced he will enter the transfer portal. The upperclassman quarterback has at least one year of eligibility left and could apply for a medical redshirt because of an injury he suffered earlier in his college career. Daniels will be joining his fourth college program with this transfer. He began his career with the USC Trojans before heading to the Georgia Bulldogs before finally settling with the West Virginia Mountaineers. There should be a fairly long list of power five programs that seek his services next season due to his experience.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO