OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents. The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO