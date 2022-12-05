ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose council to appoint two members amid backlash

Cheers, boos, middle fingers and the banging of a gavel filled the San Jose City Council chambers on Monday night as officials decided how to fill two vacancies. After five hours of heated public comment from more than 500 people, councilmembers voted 7-4 late Monday to fill the vacancies through an appointment process by the... The post UPDATE: San Jose council to appoint two members amid backlash appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Weapons station stance knocks McGallian from Concord council

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — It took one word to possibly torpedo the city’s plans for the development of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station (CNWS). When voters heard that word leading up to the Nov. 8 election, it changed everything. For the first time in 30 years, an incumbent City Council member lost his seat by a word with powerful connotations.
CONCORD, CA
PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
richmondconfidential.org

New mayor will appoint majority of Design Review Board, steering future Richmond development

In January, Mayor Tom Butt will leave office, and a majority of the Design Review Board may follow him. The City Council rejected Butt’s proposed appointments of two new members to the DRB in a 3-3-1 vote at the Nov. 15 meeting. Vice Mayor Eduardo Martinez and council members Claudia Jimenez and Gayle McLaughlin voted against the appointments. Council member Melvin Willis abstained.
RICHMOND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose tees up massive golf course development

The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines

OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents.  The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

With City Council's approval, Mercedes-Benz dealership crosses the finish line

A proposed Mercedes-Benz dealership cruised past the finish line Monday night when the Palo Alto City Council gave the project its enthusiastic blessing. By a unanimous vote, the council backed a plan by Swickard Auto Group to construct a dealership at 1700 Embarcadero Road, the former site of Ming’s Restaurant near East Bayshore Road. In supporting the project, council members lauded its eco-friendly design, its addition of a bike path and the tax revenues that the city would receive from the new development.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo Community College District announces short list for future chancellor

The San Mateo County Community College District announced three finalists to be the district's next chancellor, taking a spot that has been temporarily filled by Mike Claire since 2019, when he stepped in for disgraced chancellor emeritus Ron Galatolo. Galatolo exited the district before being charged with 21 felonies in April for misuse of funds during his leadership of the district.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
multihousingnews.com

Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community

The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
SAN JOSE, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

