Menlo Park City Council approves Meta's Willow Village megaproject
Meta's ambitious 59-acre campus will begin building infrastructure in 2023. Meta's ambitious Willow Village development in Belle Haven was approved Dec. 6 after two years of collaboration and deliberation with the Menlo Park City Council. The project will redevelop 59 acres with up to 1.2 million square feet of office...
Martha Barragan edges out Webster Lincoln in East Palo Alto City Council race
Incumbent Mayor Ruben Abrica easily wins reelection. The tense East Palo Alto City Council race, which was marked by a neck-in-neck battle for one of two open seats, came down to just 19 votes between second- and third-place contenders Martha Barragan and Webster Lincoln, respectively. In the end, it was Barragan who won.
Portola Valley Planning Commissioner recuses herself from housing element discussion due to conflict
Incoming council member Judith Hasko said that she lives within 1,000 feet of two of the proposed sites for upzoning. After public comment at the start of a Nov. 30 Portola Valley Planning Commission meeting, commissioner Judith Hasko, who was elected to join the Town Council in December, said she needed to make an announcement.
sanjoseinside.com
Split SJ City Council Votes to Appoint Two New Members, Rejecting Public Pleas for Special Election
The San Jose City Council voted 7-4 to appoint two new members to two-year terms to fill District 8 and District 10 vacancies. "It is unprecedented and I think it brings shame to our city, " said Mayor Sam Liccardo after the 11:30pm vote. Liccardo had joined Mayor-elect Matt Mahan...
Oakland North
‘Voters have decided it’s time to try something different’: Pamela Price’s election signals reform in district attorney’s office
When Pamela Price takes office next month, she is expected to usher in an era of change and reform in Alameda County, where retiring district attorney Nancy O’Malley held the post for 13 years. The election was historic even before a winner emerged, as both candidates were African American,...
UPDATE: San Jose council to appoint two members amid backlash
Cheers, boos, middle fingers and the banging of a gavel filled the San Jose City Council chambers on Monday night as officials decided how to fill two vacancies. After five hours of heated public comment from more than 500 people, councilmembers voted 7-4 late Monday to fill the vacancies through an appointment process by the... The post UPDATE: San Jose council to appoint two members amid backlash appeared first on San José Spotlight.
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
pioneerpublishers.com
Weapons station stance knocks McGallian from Concord council
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — It took one word to possibly torpedo the city’s plans for the development of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station (CNWS). When voters heard that word leading up to the Nov. 8 election, it changed everything. For the first time in 30 years, an incumbent City Council member lost his seat by a word with powerful connotations.
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
richmondconfidential.org
New mayor will appoint majority of Design Review Board, steering future Richmond development
In January, Mayor Tom Butt will leave office, and a majority of the Design Review Board may follow him. The City Council rejected Butt’s proposed appointments of two new members to the DRB in a 3-3-1 vote at the Nov. 15 meeting. Vice Mayor Eduardo Martinez and council members Claudia Jimenez and Gayle McLaughlin voted against the appointments. Council member Melvin Willis abstained.
San Jose tees up massive golf course development
The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines
OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents. The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
Convicted Santa Clara County sheriff keeps retirement benefits
The former Santa Clara County sheriff is still eligible to receive her retirement benefits, despite being convicted of several felony-equivalent charges in a civil trial last month. Some local leaders say she doesn’t deserve it. Last month, a civil jury found Sheriff Laurie Smith guilty of six counts of...
SFist
SF Cannabis Dispensaries Can Now Have Non-Transparent Roll-Up Security Gates, Which They Couldn’t Before
Today I learned that marijuana dispensaries are not allowed to have roll-up security gates that are not transparent. But also today, the SF Planning Commission removed that restriction for pot shops. District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai has had an interesting evolution when it comes to the exterior appearance of cannabis...
Wastewater shows COVID levels spiking in Santa Clara County
While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county's top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise. COVID-19 virus concentration in each of the county's sewersheds in San Jose, Palo Alto, Gilroy and Sunnyvale is at its highest...
calmatters.network
With City Council's approval, Mercedes-Benz dealership crosses the finish line
A proposed Mercedes-Benz dealership cruised past the finish line Monday night when the Palo Alto City Council gave the project its enthusiastic blessing. By a unanimous vote, the council backed a plan by Swickard Auto Group to construct a dealership at 1700 Embarcadero Road, the former site of Ming’s Restaurant near East Bayshore Road. In supporting the project, council members lauded its eco-friendly design, its addition of a bike path and the tax revenues that the city would receive from the new development.
San Mateo Community College District announces short list for future chancellor
The San Mateo County Community College District announced three finalists to be the district's next chancellor, taking a spot that has been temporarily filled by Mike Claire since 2019, when he stepped in for disgraced chancellor emeritus Ron Galatolo. Galatolo exited the district before being charged with 21 felonies in April for misuse of funds during his leadership of the district.
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
Drivers paid using SF’s new high-tech parking systems. They were ticketed anyway.
As San Francisco rolls out new parking meter technology, some drivers find themselves paying to park, but still ending up with a ticket. “Intuitively, you park, get out of your car and walk up to a meter and you pay it,” said East Bay resident Karl Carstensen, who was ticketed on Sept. 13 for an expired meter. “It’s the one right in front of your car.”
multihousingnews.com
Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community
The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
