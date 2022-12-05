Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be about to ruffle some more feathers in the royal family. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Dec. 8, the couple tracks their love story and reveals why they left the royal family in more detail than ever before. Viewers are already wondering how their family feels about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new venture, but if new reports from royal sources and their reaction to the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey is any indication, they won’t be so quick to respond.

