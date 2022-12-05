Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
Six Fall Graduates Named ATU Tradition Keepers
Fall 2022 Arkansas Tech University graduates Meredith Boogaart of Fayetteville, Anna Bloodworth Brown of Russellville, Zoe Merritt of Dardanelle, Sarah Smith of Bella Vista, Megan Thompson of Bauxite and Piper Turner of Van Buren have earned the ATU Tradition Keeper designation. According to the ATU Alumni Association, ATU Tradition Keepers...
arkansastechnews.com
Ugliest of the Ugly Holiday Sweaters Earn Accolades
Arkansas Tech University has crowned its faculty and staff ugly holiday sweater champions for 2022. Sherry Tinerella (left) captured the prize on the Russellville campus, while Emily Wyles and Kayla McIntosh (right) took top honors on the Ozark campus. Tinerella serves as public services librarian in the Ross Pendergraft Library...
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Russellville (AR)
Russellville is the largest city in Pope County, Arkansas, United States, bordering the Arkansas River and Lake Dardanelle. It is also the county’s seat. The city was incorporated on June 7, 1870. The estimated population of Russellville in 2021 was 29,338. There are quite some fun things to do...
arkansastechnews.com
100+ Musicians to Offer Christmas Concert at ATU
It might be the start of a new holiday tradition in the Arkansas River Valley. The Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will host the inaugural ATU Alumni and Community Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville. Admission will be free and open to the public.
Coy’s Southern Eats stops by Arkansas Today
Clay Caffey and Tracy Manning Brown stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about Coy's Southern Eats.
KARK
Santa Shops Local 2022: Linda Marie’s in Vilonia
Linda Marie’s is a unique gift and fabric shop in Vilonia where you’ll find a variety of gifts, jewelry, clothes, home decor, and fabrics. There’s something for everyone at Linda Marie’s!. Linda Marie’s is located inside the Vilonia Commons Shopping Center on the bypass and Mt...
See Stunning Holiday Lights at This ‘Must See’ Arkansas Attraction
If you want to see something special this Christmas season then be sure to put this destination on your list. This Arkansas treasure is nestled in the Ouachita Mountains on the shores of Lake Hamilton. It's beautiful all year round but at Christmas time? It is spectacular. It's Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs.
Conway grinch repeatedly snipping Christmas lights on woman’s home
You better watch out. You better not cry, but a Grinch is attempting to steal Christmas in Conway. The lights on a mother's downtown home have been cut clean through the power cords twice in one week.
mysaline.com
More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
ucanews.live
Childhood dream becomes Karli New’s collegiate life
Karli New, a sophomore at UCA and member of the UCA Cheer team, has wanted to be a cheerleader pretty much all of her life. “When I was little I used to watch college and professional football with my dad and eventually became obsessed with cheer. While watching the games, I would try to do all the flips and tricks they would show the cheerleaders doing on TV and that’s when my parents put me in gymnastics classes,” New said.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas
Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
Hot Springs police searching for missing autistic teen
Police in Hot Springs are searching for a teenage boy whose family says is autistic.
Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers
BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
mysaline.com
Here’s what happened with the barking dog ordinance in the County meeting Dec 6th
We had a lot of interest this week in a potential ordinance regarding barking dogs. It was discussed in a Saline County committee on Tuesday, December 6th, so we wanted to update you on what happened. And after that, you can take the anonymous poll about your opinion. Look for the orange words.
Several cars shattered and burglarized in Russellville: police investigating more than 5 cases
A Russellville medical clinic became a hot spot for a carjacker going around town.
5newsonline.com
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
HOUSTON — Police were called to Sen. Ted Cruz's River Oaks home while he was in Washington D.C. Tuesday night. Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call. Editor's note: The video above is from 10 p.m. Tuesday...
mysaline.com
Divorce, Guardianship, and Protection in Monday’s Saline County Court Filings 12062022
63cv-22-1465 Aabk Llc V Rhonda Limerick, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1467 In The Matter Of Miranda England, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1471 Auto Owners Ins Corp V Wise Excavation Llc, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline...
Johnson County sheriff faces felony charges, ASP says
Sheriff Jimmy Stephens of Johnson County is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns during a traffic stop.
Johnson County Sheriff arrested on gun and drug charges in Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Johnson County Sheriff has been arrested after a traffic stop in Crawford County. According to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested in possession of drugs and firearms. Stephens' first appearance hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 5.
mysaline.com
Mischief and Possession in Monday’s in Saline County Mugshots on 12062022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
