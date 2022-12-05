ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
arkansastechnews.com

Six Fall Graduates Named ATU Tradition Keepers

Fall 2022 Arkansas Tech University graduates Meredith Boogaart of Fayetteville, Anna Bloodworth Brown of Russellville, Zoe Merritt of Dardanelle, Sarah Smith of Bella Vista, Megan Thompson of Bauxite and Piper Turner of Van Buren have earned the ATU Tradition Keeper designation. According to the ATU Alumni Association, ATU Tradition Keepers...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Ugliest of the Ugly Holiday Sweaters Earn Accolades

Arkansas Tech University has crowned its faculty and staff ugly holiday sweater champions for 2022. Sherry Tinerella (left) captured the prize on the Russellville campus, while Emily Wyles and Kayla McIntosh (right) took top honors on the Ozark campus. Tinerella serves as public services librarian in the Ross Pendergraft Library...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Russellville (AR)

Russellville is the largest city in Pope County, Arkansas, United States, bordering the Arkansas River and Lake Dardanelle. It is also the county’s seat. The city was incorporated on June 7, 1870. The estimated population of Russellville in 2021 was 29,338. There are quite some fun things to do...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

100+ Musicians to Offer Christmas Concert at ATU

It might be the start of a new holiday tradition in the Arkansas River Valley. The Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will host the inaugural ATU Alumni and Community Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville. Admission will be free and open to the public.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KARK

Santa Shops Local 2022: Linda Marie’s in Vilonia

Linda Marie’s is a unique gift and fabric shop in Vilonia where you’ll find a variety of gifts, jewelry, clothes, home decor, and fabrics. There’s something for everyone at Linda Marie’s!. Linda Marie’s is located inside the Vilonia Commons Shopping Center on the bypass and Mt...
VILONIA, AR
mysaline.com

More rain & the answer to whether it will be a white Christmas

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued statement detailing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a large part of Arkansas. Additional rounds of rainfall are expected in the coming days, thanks to a frontal boundary that will come over Arkansas. Current forecast trends still indicate north Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, generally between 2 – 3 inches through Friday morning. Closer to one inch is expected in Saline County.
ARKANSAS STATE
ucanews.live

Childhood dream becomes Karli New’s collegiate life

Karli New, a sophomore at UCA and member of the UCA Cheer team, has wanted to be a cheerleader pretty much all of her life. “When I was little I used to watch college and professional football with my dad and eventually became obsessed with cheer. While watching the games, I would try to do all the flips and tricks they would show the cheerleaders doing on TV and that’s when my parents put me in gymnastics classes,” New said.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas

Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
MAUMELLE, AR
THV11

Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers

BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
BENTON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy