Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"Kristin Leigh WilsonGifford, FL
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle MarketKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach: #DoYouGiveARuck 4th Annual Operation Ruckmus benefit for Toys for TotsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
cw34.com
Detectives looking for answers in year-old homicide in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Over a year later and still no answers. Homicide detectives and the family of the victim are asking for the public's help to solve a homicide from 2021. On Sep. 13, 2021, a shooting incident ended in the death of Kevin Dobson. According...
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly
Kristina Judah couldn't hold back tears as she remembered her boyfriend, Kelly Granger, whose body was found after he was missing in Sebastian.
Missing Indian River County man found dead in wooded area ID'd
The body of a missing Indian River County man found dead in a wooded area Sunday has been identified as Kelly Granger, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.
cbs12.com
New phone scam claims to be law enforcement, deputies warn Indian River County residents
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One local sheriff's office is warning people of a new phone scam that has made its way to Indian River County. Residents have reported receiving multiple phone calls from people posing as the Vero Beach Police Department, Sebastian Police Department, and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
WESH
22-year-old woman dead after being struck by two vehicles in Melbourne Beach
Officials have released new details about a pedestrian killed in Melbourne Beach Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old woman walked in front of an SUV after getting into a fight with two other women. According to the crash report, the Melbourne woman was arguing with the other people on...
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said. No injures were reported.
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes
People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years.
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
WESH
Ocean rescue warns of dangerous conditions along Brevard coast after 3 drownings
It’s been a deadly few days on the beaches of Brevard County with three drownings just since Saturday. This comes after the county has not had any drowning deaths on its beaches in all of 2022. Serious beach erosion from the two recent hurricanes has created dangerous rip currents...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident
PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's Clues. Indian River County Sheriff's Office have arrested 2 for operating a Puppy Mill in Vero Beach. Deplorable conditions found at the Mendez/White puppy millPhoto byIRSCO/Facebook.
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for a string of multiple violent crimes including shooting in Stuart
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Fort Pierce surrendered himself after detectives said he commited a handful of violent crimes across the Treasure Coast. The Martin County Sheriff's Office was originally looking for 20-year-old Ri'ahj Lee Thomas after deputies said he shot and killed a man in an apartment in Stuart on Dec. 3.
Osceola County deputies searching for missing, ‘endangered’ 13-year-old girl
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a 13-year-old girl whom they say is ‘missing and endangered.’’. Deputies said Dakota Barrett, 13, was last seen at around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday walking toward Pleasant Hill Road in the Eagle Meadow area of Kissimmee.
Fatal shooting investigated near apartments in Indian River County
A person was fatally shot near an apartment complex in Indian River County on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE ARRESTS SUSPECT IN TRAFFIC HOMICIDE INVOLVING TWO YOUNG ADULTS AND INFANT
Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Fort Pierce Police have arrested the suspect involved in the traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, involving two young adults and one infant. Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas in connection with the traffic crash that claimed the life of a...
wflx.com
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it. The crime is nothing new. Criminals steal license plates in an effort to mask a stolen car or try to buy time to commit other crimes.
Comments / 8