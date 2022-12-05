ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident

PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

