Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
Buff City Soap Set To Open A New Store in RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
Related
webisjericho.com
Guns N’ Roses Singer Axl Rose Has Had Enough Of Drones
Guns N’ Roses has been on tour in Australia recently, and by all accounts, shows have been going great per usual. Singer Axl Rose, however, brought one issue to light when he released a statement calling out people who are using drones to get video footage. He tells them to take their “toys somewhere else.”
Guns N’ Roses sue gun shop in Texas using similar name
American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses are suing a gun shop in Texas for using a reference to their name in the shop.The band wants the store, called Texas Guns and Roses, to change their name and pay out a sum of damages.The band’s lawsuit claims that the name insinuates that the shop is linked to the rock group.The online store is accused of adopting “defendant’s marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR,” reported NME.Guns N’ Roses also alleges that the store – which sells roses...
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Watch Sid Wilson visit the House Of Masks, the largest collection of Slipknot masks and memorabilia
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson receives a walkthrough on his visit to the House of Masks and reflects on stories relating to memorabilia and the band
Skid Row + Buckcherry Partner for 2023 ‘The Gang’s All Here’ Co-Headline Tour
If you're looking for a rocking good time in 2023, look no further than Skid Row and Buckcherry who are teaming up for "The Gang's All Here" 2023 U.S. tour next spring. The two veteran bands are looking forward to a killer tour to kick off their 2023 activity. Skid Row have seen a significant uptick over the past year with the band releasing The Gang's All Here album with new vocalist Erik Gronwall. The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.
Metallica Announce World Tour Dates With Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch + More
Metallica have just announced a giant run of world tour dates for 2023 and 2024. The band will play two shows in each city they visit (four shows in Mexico City) with different opening acts on Night 1 and Night 2. In Europe, Night 1 opening acts will be Architects...
Charlie Benante Comments on His First Show Playing Drums for Pantera
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante marveled that he "went to some other place" when he took the stage for the first time as the drummer of Pantera at Mexico's Heaven & Hell Metal Fest last Friday (Dec. 2). That's how he put it in his first public remarks since that show.
Vinnie Paul Estate Has a Message for Fans Ahead of Pantera Celebration Shows
On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the estate of the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott issued a new statement ahead of the reformed Pantera's upcoming celebration shows, which kick off on Friday (Dec. 2) at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico and continue with North American gigs through 2024.
Comments / 1