Guns N’ Roses Singer Axl Rose Has Had Enough Of Drones

Guns N’ Roses has been on tour in Australia recently, and by all accounts, shows have been going great per usual. Singer Axl Rose, however, brought one issue to light when he released a statement calling out people who are using drones to get video footage. He tells them to take their “toys somewhere else.”
Guns N’ Roses sue gun shop in Texas using similar name

American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses are suing a gun shop in Texas for using a reference to their name in the shop.The band wants the store, called Texas Guns and Roses, to change their name and pay out a sum of damages.The band’s lawsuit claims that the name insinuates that the shop is linked to the rock group.The online store is accused of adopting “defendant’s marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR,” reported NME.Guns N’ Roses also alleges that the store – which sells roses...
Skid Row + Buckcherry Partner for 2023 ‘The Gang’s All Here’ Co-Headline Tour

If you're looking for a rocking good time in 2023, look no further than Skid Row and Buckcherry who are teaming up for "The Gang's All Here" 2023 U.S. tour next spring. The two veteran bands are looking forward to a killer tour to kick off their 2023 activity. Skid Row have seen a significant uptick over the past year with the band releasing The Gang's All Here album with new vocalist Erik Gronwall. The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart earlier this year.
