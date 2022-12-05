American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses are suing a gun shop in Texas for using a reference to their name in the shop.The band wants the store, called Texas Guns and Roses, to change their name and pay out a sum of damages.The band’s lawsuit claims that the name insinuates that the shop is linked to the rock group.The online store is accused of adopting “defendant’s marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR,” reported NME.Guns N’ Roses also alleges that the store – which sells roses...

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO