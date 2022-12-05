Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Dena Ellen Shoop
On December 6, 2022, Dena Ellen Shoop fearlessly took her place with the Lord. Dena was born to Noel and Velda (Maude) Russell on October 29, 1954, in Trenton, Mo. Dena lived most of her life in Green City, Mo graduating Valedictorian from Green City High School in 1973. On...
Obituary & Services: Jacqueline J. Park
Jacqueline J. Park, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Jackie was born the daughter of John and Hazel (Williams) Hodges on July 11, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She attended Excelsior Springs High School. She worked at Tuttle Manor, a nursing home previously located in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She was a med tech, she worked in the office and she even worked in housekeeping. After it closed, she obtained employment at Morningside Center. In 2005, she was united in marriage to Jeff Park. He preceded her in death in 2009.
New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Missouri State Auditor releases citizen-requested audit of city of Orrick
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the City of Orrick, in Ray County. Residents of Orrick requested the audit through the petition process. The report, which gave a rating of “fair,” notes that city officials are already working to implement a number of the recommendations.
Obituary: Eugene Steven Bridge
Eugene Steven Bridge, 64, of Bethany, died December 4, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital. Eugene was born November 29, 1958, in Downey, California to Conchita (Lopez) and Robert E. Bridge. Eugene worked as a mechanic before his retirement. He is survived by his step-sons: Jesse and Jordan Wills, Trenton...
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
Booked Into Jail
Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffery Gordon Davenport of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a Probation Violation hearing. He is held with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
Cameron High school wrestlers have new home before start of Christmas break
Although a perennial powerhouse, the Cameron High School Dragon and Lady Dragon wrestling teams hope to start a new tradition in the coming weeks. After decades in the old wrestling room, which now serves as a classroom for creative writing, the Dragons and Lady Dragons will soon have a new place to hone their craft with Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson announcing a likely opening date for facility.
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Obituary & Services: Lucille Bathgate
Ferris “Lucille” Bathgate, 81, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital. Lucille was born on December 23, 1940, the daughter of Roy and Coy Stout. She attended Ravanna school and then married James Keith Swigart on October 12, 1957. They were blessed...
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”
The following students have been selected as December students of the month in Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Kindness”:. Lilian Swank, daughter of Stephanie & Justin Swank. Cason Trump, son of Whitney & Clint Trump. 6th grade. Marley Brown, daughter of Leslie Brown and Derek Brown.
Another candidate files for seat on Chillicothe City Council
Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe First Ward Council Member position. Dowell Kincaid filed on December 8th. Incumbent Reed Dupy filed for First Ward Council Member on December 6th. Incumbent Jon Maples also filed for the position of Constable earlier on December 8th. Other candidates who have filed include...
Booked Following Arrest
A man arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday for alleged harassment has been officially charged and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. Forty-nine-year-old Darrin Spencer Crowe was arrested by officers and is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. An application has been made for a special prosecuting...
