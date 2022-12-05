Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
thisweekinworcester.com
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
It's the most wonderful time of the year - a weekend in December! There may be a few weeks left before the holidays arrive, but it's never too early to start celebrating. How will make your Saturday and Sunday merry and bright? Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com’s list of five fun events happening this weekend.
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $730,000 for a three-bedroom home
L Linea bought the property at 397 Prospect Street, Shrewsbury, from Lt Fratantonio on Nov. 10, 2022. The $730,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $380. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Top 10 taxpayers; Shubh Kitchen specializes in eggless baked goods
Think your property tax bill is hefty? Maybe looking at those from Natick’s top 10 taxpayers will give you some comfort. The big new entry on the list is utility Nstar. Director of Assessing Eric Henderson says this is due to valuation methodology change. The top 10 taxpayers’ slice...
thisweekinworcester.com
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes
SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
Table Hoppin': After Hangover Pub and Broth closing, Michael Arrastia keeps busy
Last August, executive chef/owner Michael Arrastia closed his two businesses, The Hangover Pub and Broth after almost seven years in the city’s Canal District. The beloved “bacon gastro pub” Hangover was a brunch favorite for foodies, while Broth, promoted as “Worcester’s first ramen restaurant,” became a go-to spot for noodle lovers.
Ziggy Bombs restaurant officially opens in downtown Worcester
After months of anticipation, a popular Worcester-based food truck has officially opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Customers lined up down the block Friday for the grand opening of Ziggy Bombs, a gourmet steak and cheese sub restaurant that has built a cult following in the months since the food truck launched.
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house
John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
Four-bedroom home in Sterling sells for $1.5 million
Toba Cohen Lipsitz and Joseph Lipsitz acquired the property at 7 Homestead Lane, Sterling, from David Santimaw on Nov. 7, 2022, for $1,500,000 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on an 87,120-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester developing 'Now Next' plan to guide city's future
WORCESTER, Mass. - There's a new plan for the City of Worcester and its future. The Worcester "Now Next" plan highlights the city's vision for the next 10 years. The plan details where the city would like to be in terms of housing, transportation and economic opportunity. The vision reflects the hopes of thousands of Worcester residents.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
Beacon Auto sells to redevelopers — longtime owner says that business is to stay
WORCESTER — For those driving through Chandler Street for the past 60 years, the name of Beacon Auto Sales Inc. has been a very familiar presence — even if they have never had their car serviced at the location. A Sutton-based housing developer, Polar Views LLC, purchased the property at 119, 125 and 127 Chandler St. on Nov. 29, sealing a $2.1 million deal with Tom Savasta, longtime owner of Beacon, according to the Worcester Registry of...
Kittens found in abandoned couch adopted before the holidays
Two Southbridge kittens were rescued from an abandoned couch just days after they were born.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
spectrumnews1.com
Rutland man sleeping in tent on town common to raise money for homeless veterans
RUTLAND, Mass. - Along Main Street in Rutland this week, you'll notice a big green tent on the town’s common. It's Neil Viner's, and he's looking to send a message about what he describes as an epidemic of homeless veterans. "It hits home and people are taking note," Viner...
nbcboston.com
Intense Fire Breaks Out at Worcester Recycling Plant
Fire crews in Worcester, Massachusetts were watching for hot spots Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant overnight. Firefighters have been battling the fire for hours, and as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, it was under control. Crews were working to put out hot spots in the large piles of metal scraps at the Schnitzer recycling plant, according to a firefighter on scene.
thisweekinworcester.com
Beacon Auto Sales on Chandler Street Sold to Developers
WORCESTER - After over 60 years at 119-127 Chandler St., the operators of Beacon Auto Sales sold the one-acre parcel where their business sits on Nov. 29. Polar Views LLC, registered in January 2022 as managed by Daniel and Rebecca Yarnie of Sutton, purchased the property for $2.1 million. They plan to propose a three-story, 15-unit multi-family redevelopment of the property.
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
New ratings reveal which local grocery stores offer best prices and quality
BOSTON — New ratings shed light on how local grocery chains and stores stack up when it comes to the prices and quality of the items they offer to customers. Researchers at Consumers’ Checkbook say they used a 154-item list of common items to shop area stores to compare prices. They also spoke with local consumers to evaluate stores on their quality of products and service.
Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer
Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
