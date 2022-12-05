Cedarville students serve refugee children through ‘King’s Kids’ program

Approximately 40 Cedarville students are a part of ‘King’s Kids,’ a ministry serving children who came to the U.S. from Congo, according to a spokesperson with Cedarville University.

On Sunday nights, Cedarville students knock on doors of children in inner-city Dayton to visit with the refugees and welcome them into their new environment, the spokesperson said in a media release shared with News Center 7.

“Our goal is to love the students, encourage them, and present the gospel while also sharing food,” Charis Miller, a senior education major at Cedarville, said. “We have the unique opportunity to give them snacks and play with them and speak truth into them through reading Bible stories.”

Students attempt to bond with the refugees by playing games, sharing food and having conversations before splitting into small groups as Cedarville students lead a Bible study, according to the spokesperson.

“They are so sweet, and they’re special to me,” Kari Kammeyer, sports medicine major at Cedarville, said. “I just have a lot of love for them and feel like they help me to be a lot more thankful. I just want those kids to realize how much they are loved by God.”

