SACRAMENTO — Two people were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed into a parked Sacramento Police Department crime scene investigation vehicle Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.The collision happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. along Del Paso Boulevard in the North Sacramento area.The Sacramento Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A pedestrian also suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by the driver before the driver collided with the CSI vehicle.Both individuals were taken to trauma facilities in the area.The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, though Sacramento police said DUI was not a factor.This marked the second-straight day the Sacramento Police Department was involved in a major collision. On Tuesday, two brothers were hit and killed by a Sacramento police detective along Interstate 5.CBS13 learned the detective was still working Wednesday and was not on administrative leave.The California Highway Patrol is investigating the I-5 collision but ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO