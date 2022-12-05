Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CHP names detective that crashed into 2 people on I-5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol identified the Sacramento Police detective who was involved in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday. He was identified by the CHP as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. According to Sacramento Police, he is still employed with the department. The crash happened early Tuesday morning at 6:16 on […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men in I-5 crash named
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento police detective who officials sayhit and killed two men in a freeway crash earlier this week was identified Thursday as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. Nangle was...
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
Missing Colfax High School student Dante de la Torre found dead
GOLD RUN, Calif. — The search for a missing 16-year-old Colfax High School student came to a tragic end Thursday evening. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Dante de la Torre was found dead Thursday in a "remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop." Officials...
KCRA.com
CHP: 3-year-old boy seriously injured in Rocklin-area rollover highway crash
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a rollover highway crash in Placer County, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn division. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Avenue in the Rocklin area, CHP said. Both the toddler...
KCRA.com
2 hospitalized after car struck parked Sacramento police crime scene investigation vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a parked Sacramento Police Department crime scene investigator car, authorities said. Find Wednesday's top stories in the video player above. The crash happened near the 2600 block of Del Paso Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on...
KCRA.com
Deadly East Sacramento shooting of Charles Starzynski was targeted, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The October slaying of a 70-year-old man during a robbery in East Sacramento was targeted, officials said on Thursday. The Sacramento Police Department said Charles Starzynski was killed on N Street while on his way to the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Officers believe the two suspects, Desean Brasser Jr. and Tajenae Cooper — both 23 years old — followed Starzynski from a nearby bank before the killing took place.
Fentanyl and meth seized in Yuba City after vehicle search
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for the possession and transportation of drugs in Yuba City Wednesday morning, the Yuba City Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Jones Road. Police said that upon arrival officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and […]
Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Transient man arrested with batteries following Auburn Home Depot robbery
A transient man was arrested Nov. 29 following a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store at 6:18 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the suspect assaulted loss prevention when he was confronted.
Manteca Police searching for owner of ‘large abstract paintings’ that were possibly stolen
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said it is hoping to return possibly stolen belongings officers found during a search back in November. Officers searched a storage unit on Nov. 14 that was connected to a burglary. Large abstract paintings were some of the items found inside the unit. Police believe the paintings […]
Sacramento coroner needs help identifying remains found at homeless encampment
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office needs your help identifying a man whose remains were found in a homeless encampment in Jan. 2021. According to a news release, the remains were found in an encampment near Highway 80 eastbound, about 20 yards west of the Riverside Avenue/Auburn Boulevard exit.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Detective involved in deadly crash ID’d, police say East Sac shooting was targeted, weekend storm prep
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
2 injured after wrong-way driver crashes into Sacramento police CSI vehicle
SACRAMENTO — Two people were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed into a parked Sacramento Police Department crime scene investigation vehicle Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.The collision happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. along Del Paso Boulevard in the North Sacramento area.The Sacramento Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A pedestrian also suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by the driver before the driver collided with the CSI vehicle.Both individuals were taken to trauma facilities in the area.The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, though Sacramento police said DUI was not a factor.This marked the second-straight day the Sacramento Police Department was involved in a major collision. On Tuesday, two brothers were hit and killed by a Sacramento police detective along Interstate 5.CBS13 learned the detective was still working Wednesday and was not on administrative leave.The California Highway Patrol is investigating the I-5 collision but ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors.
2 fathers hit and killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 were 'on this earth to bring happiness and love'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective that left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The victims were identified by the county coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez. "I just want them...
Woodland RV fire results in the death of a dog
WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department. When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials. The […]
KCRA.com
Shopper assaulted in Target parking lot, Stockton police searching for suspect
Stockton police are searching for a man who officials said followed a woman to her car in a Target parking lot, hit her in the head and took her cellphone. Police released a surveillance photo Wednesday of the man they believe is responsible. "Right now, we’re in the middle of...
Dog lost for 7 months reunited with owner at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was reunited with his service dog on Wednesday at Sacramento International Airport after seven months. Before driving from California to Florida to help out his mother, Dean Hamilton had a service dog by the name of Angus, otherwise known as "Goosie". While traveling on...
"They're not alone": Sacramento community chaplains respond for I-5 victim family support
SACRAMENTO -- On the shoulder of Interstate 5 and Sutterville Road in Sacramento, two strangers approached members of the Rodriguez family. They had just learned that two members of their family, Carlos and Lionel Rodriguez, had been killed. Carlos went to help his brother Lionel Tuesday morning. Lionel's truck had run out of gas near Interstate 5 and Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. when California Highway Patrol investigators say a Sacramento police detective in an unmarked car crossed over the solid white line, hitting and killing both brothers.A few hours later, the two strangers would arrive at the scene. Two lanes had...
KCRA.com
Teen wounded in Vacaville shooting, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Vacaville on Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane around 5 p.m. Vacaville police said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Those with information on the case are...
Comments / 1