ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

CHP names detective that crashed into 2 people on I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol identified the Sacramento Police detective who was involved in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday.  He was identified by the CHP as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. According to Sacramento Police, he is still employed with the department.  The crash happened early Tuesday morning at 6:16 on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men in I-5 crash named

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento police detective who officials sayhit and killed two men in a freeway crash earlier this week was identified Thursday as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. Nangle was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Deadly East Sacramento shooting of Charles Starzynski was targeted, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The October slaying of a 70-year-old man during a robbery in East Sacramento was targeted, officials said on Thursday. The Sacramento Police Department said Charles Starzynski was killed on N Street while on his way to the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Officers believe the two suspects, Desean Brasser Jr. and Tajenae Cooper — both 23 years old — followed Starzynski from a nearby bank before the killing took place.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fentanyl and meth seized in Yuba City after vehicle search

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for the possession and transportation of drugs in Yuba City Wednesday morning, the Yuba City Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Jones Road. Police said that upon arrival officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Transient man arrested with batteries following Auburn Home Depot robbery

A transient man was arrested Nov. 29 following a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the store at 6:18 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the suspect assaulted loss prevention when he was confronted.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 injured after wrong-way driver crashes into Sacramento police CSI vehicle

SACRAMENTO — Two people were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed into a parked Sacramento Police Department crime scene investigation vehicle Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.The collision happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. along Del Paso Boulevard in the North Sacramento area.The Sacramento Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A pedestrian also suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by the driver before the driver collided with the CSI vehicle.Both individuals were taken to trauma facilities in the area.The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, though Sacramento police said DUI was not a factor.This marked the second-straight day the Sacramento Police Department was involved in a major collision. On Tuesday, two brothers were hit and killed by a Sacramento police detective along Interstate 5.CBS13 learned the detective was still working Wednesday and was not on administrative leave.The California Highway Patrol is investigating the I-5 collision but ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woodland RV fire results in the death of a dog

WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department. When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials. The […]
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

"They're not alone": Sacramento community chaplains respond for I-5 victim family support

SACRAMENTO -- On the shoulder of Interstate 5 and Sutterville Road in Sacramento, two strangers approached members of the Rodriguez family. They had just learned that two members of their family, Carlos and Lionel Rodriguez, had been killed. Carlos went to help his brother Lionel Tuesday morning. Lionel's truck had run out of gas near Interstate 5 and Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. when California Highway Patrol investigators say a Sacramento police detective in an unmarked car crossed over the solid white line, hitting and killing both brothers.A few hours later, the two strangers would arrive at the scene. Two lanes had...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Teen wounded in Vacaville shooting, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Vacaville on Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane around 5 p.m. Vacaville police said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Those with information on the case are...
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy