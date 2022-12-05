ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns upcoming Week 15 game against Ravens moved to Saturday

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND — The National Football League has moved the Cleveland Browns’ Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens to Saturday, December 17, the league announced Monday.

>>RELATED: Browns come up short at Ravens for 4th straight loss

The Browns will play the Ravens at 4:30 p.m. as part of the NFL Network’s tripleheader that day. The game will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

New tickets for the game have been released, the team announced Monday.

The other games in that tripleheader will feature The Indianapolis Colts playing at the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. and the Miami Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m., the NFL said in a news release.

Cleveland and Baltimore played back in Week 7 at M&T Stadium and the Ravens won, 23-20.

The Browns will play the Bengals Sunday at Paycor Stadium while the Baltimore is Pittsburgh. Both games are 1 p.m.

You can watch the Browns and Bengals on Channel 7. It will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

