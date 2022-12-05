Read full article on original website
Pedestrian struck in early morning crash dies, police say
Hours after a car struck a pedestrian in Denver, the victim died, Denver police said.The crash happened a little before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near West Eight Avenue and Federal Boulevard.Police say that when they arrived, the victim had serious injuries.A little after 1 p.m., police said that the victim died. The victim was not immediately publicly identified, but police say he was an adult male. The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez, has been taken into custody and investigated for first-degree murder, Denver police said.Investigators believe the suspect intentionally struck the victim.
International Business Times
Car Driven By Dog Crashes Into 2 Vehicles At Walmart Parking Lot In Texas
A reckless, four-legged driver of a car slammed into other vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas. The incident occurred Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. The police said they "apprehended a reckless driver today" and even though the situation doesn't sound "feasible" one of the victims confirmed...
Driver dies after falling off Dan Ryan overpass during multi-vehicle crash
CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after falling from the Dan Ryan overpass during a six-car crash early Saturday morning. The victim has since been identified as David Ponce De Leon of Blue Island, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Illinois State Police say around 1:58 a.m., four cars were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes at 26th Street. During the crash, a fifth car approached and stopped on the right shoulder when the sixth car drove into the area of the vehicle. It is unknown how or why the fifth driver fell over the overpass, ISP said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was immediately available.
NBC Philadelphia
Wrong-Way Pickup Truck Crash on I-495 Leaves 4 Dead, Vehicles Mangled
Four people died in a nighttime wrong-way wreck involving two pickup trucks on Interstate 495 in Delaware. The wreck after the I-95 split near Exit 1 - U.S. Route 13 took place Wednesday around 11:50 p.m. and left the northbound lanes of I-495 in New Castle County closed for hours into Thursday morning.
FireRescue1
Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.
The store has not announced when it plans to reopen. Store damage is reported as extensive. Suffolk, VA Walmart Accident SceneSuffolk Department of Fire and Rescue (released to media)
petapixel.com
Couple Take Selfie Just After Surviving Plane Crash That Killed Two People
A couple posed for a selfie moments after surviving a plane crash that killed two people. The plane crash survivors took a selfie to celebrate their survival after their aircraft hit a fire truck in a crash at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru, on November 18. An individual,...
Driver who reported hitting a deer actually struck deceased 60-year-old Southfield resident: police
A Southfield man is dead after police said he was struck and killed by a driver who believed they had hit a dear early Sunday morning. Southfield police said they were called out to Telegraph Road just north of 10 Mile around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4
Man Dies After 30 ATV Bikers Assaulted Him Druring a Road Rage At 125th Street Harlem
Two weeks after 30 ATVs encircled a man's car in an assault and carjacking following a collision, the man died. Authorities claim that on November 4, at around 10 p.m., Arthur Cooke, 45, was driving his Mercedes near East 125 Street when he suddenly found himself surrounded by more than twenty ATVs and dirt bikes.
Police Officer Found Dead After Investigating Fellow Officers
Lester Garnier(Walnut Creek PD) During the early morning hours of July 11, 1988, a groundskeeper made a startling discovery. He saw a 1984 Corvette parked in a shopping mall in an affluent suburban area of California. What mostly stuck out to the groundskeeper was the position of the man behind the driver’s seat. He was slouched over and appeared to be asleep. As the groundskeeper moved in closer, he realized just how wrong he was. The man was not asleep; he was dead. The victim was shot twice in the head. While there were fingerprints found at the scene, they weren’t a match for anyone in the system. Aside from that, there was little to no physical evidence at the scene.
30-year-old driver found dead inside semi-truck on I-75
(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old driver was found dead in a truck on Interstate 75 near Schaefer Highway Tuesday evening. In a tweet, Michigan State Police Second District said the Detroit Regional Communications Center received multiple calls of a semi-truck blocking the left lane of I-75. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a driver with no pulse detected.Police said Narcan, a prescription used when an opioid overdose is suspected, was used, and EMS was requested. Narcan was not effective, and CPR was started.According to police, an AED was also administered and was not effective. CPR continued until EMS arrived and took over. Life-saving measures did not work, and the driver from Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Family notification is pending.
Small plane carrying eight people crashes into residential area of Colombia killing all onboard
A small plane carrying six passengers and two crew members crashed in the Colombian city of Medellin, killing all onboard.Airport authorities said that soon after taking off from the Olaya Herrera airport on Monday morning, it crashed into a residential neighbourhood due to engine failure.All eight on board were killed, the authorities confirmed.Videos and photos of the crash in the residential neighbourhood showed fire at the building and plumes of thick smoke rising into the sky.Authorities said no injuries or casualties were reported on ground even though seven homes were completely destroyed and six others sustained severe damage because of...
10NEWS
10-year-old killed motor scooter crash; father arrested for DUI
The scooter fell over, causing the boy and his father to fall into oncoming traffic. Both were run over by a car whose driver did not see them, police say.
Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries
Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
11-year-old runs inside burning home to save toddler sister
An 11-year-old boy in Maryland is being hailed as a hero after he ran into a burning apartment Tuesday to save his 2-year-old sister.
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
toofab.com
Motorcyclist Captures Terrifying Moment Pickup Truck Flew Into Him During Fatal Crash
A driver allegedly speeding in a stolen car was killed -- while the motorcyclist says he recorded his own "near death" The moment a pickup truck went flying toward Stephen Levey as he sat on his motorcycle at a red light was captured on camera -- and it's a terrifying video to watch.
18-year-old dead after car crash
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:06 am, S/TPR. T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road, Spurlockville, WV, regarding a fatal crash. The truck driven by the victim ran off the road and into the ditch. The truck then overturned on its side, ejecting...
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus is found dead in woods two days after she was last seen leaving a sleepover barefoot. Police say there are 'no suspicious circumstances'
A 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday has been discovered dead a half a mile from her aunt's home in Northern California. Nevada County resident Trinity Backus was discovered in a densely forested river drainage north of Ashley Bjorklund's residence on Kentucky Ravine Road, where she had been spending the night.
Motorist fined for driving vehicle 'completely covered in snow'
A Washington State motorist was fined for “negligent driving” Sunday after being pulled over in Kitsap County with most of the vehicle’s windshield covered in snow. A photo was tweeted by Katherine Weatherwax of the Washington State Patrol, showing only the tiniest clearing in the top left portion of windshield. A thick snow blanket covers the rest of the windshield, the hood and roof.
