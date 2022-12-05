Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield’s New Team Revealed
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield after appearing in seven games with the team this season. Moments ago, he was officially claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield posted a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a...
UNC football WR Josh Downs leaving for NFL Draft, won't play in Holiday Bowl
Projected as a first-round pick in several NFL mock drafts, UNC wide receiver Josh Downs has officially declared for the pro ranks. "I have decided to forgo my final 2 years of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft," Downs wrote in a tweet Friday. "I will be opting out of the bowl...
Things Saints Should Do Over Final Four Games
The New Orleans Saints head into their bye week with a putrid 4-9 record. Their only remaining chance at the playoffs is if they win their last four games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose 4 of their next five, the Carolina Panthers lose two of their remaining five (they play the Saints once), and the Atlanta Falcons lose to New Orleans in Week 15. In other words, Dennis Allen has a better chance at winning Coach of the Year.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/8
OT Taylor Moton (rest) S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Beach, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin Badgers
Deion Sanders' arrival swipes buzz from bungling Broncos. The Denver Broncos have spiraled through one of the most disappointing seasons after acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson and hiring rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
fish shell Buffalo Bills
Can he do it again? The 7-5 Jets' chances of sticking with the heavily-favored 9-3 Bills may count on it. Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!. You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers By The Numbers: How Next Gen Stats Measure Win Over Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to 6-6 after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 17-16 on Monday Night Football. There have been plenty of recaps and reactions to how it happened, including some eerie comparisons to the Saints' late-game meltdown against the Bucs being compared to this team's own collapse against the Cleveland Browns the week prior.
Is It Time for Brandon Williams to Shine for Chiefs?
Earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was making crucial plays to win games and looked like a group that was well ahead of schedule. After 13 weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has fallen back down to earth and doesn't quite resemble a championship-caliber bunch. Entering Sunday's play and...
Baker Mayfield Tosses Clutch Game-Winning TD Pass in Rams Debut
Sometimes a change of scenery can do a person a lot of good. That wasn't the case for Baker Mayfield when he was traded to Carolina as he went 1-5 in his six starts with the team. However, that might be the case for him now with the Los Angeles Rams.
Ravens Power Rankings
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't move much in the Week 14 Power Rankings after beating the Broncos 10-9. This Week: 10. Analysis: “With Lamar Jackson on a week-to-week injury diagnosis, the Ravens remain in a kind of a holding pattern. They have been unable to reclaim the best of what they were and are forced to do what they (unfortunately) do best: scrap, fight and claw.”
Major Analyst On Joe Burrow’s MVP Case: ‘Burrow’s Had Those Bad Games’
CINCINNATI — The NFL MVP race is starting to boil down to just a few players. Two of those stars are Joe Burrow and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "Good Morning Football" host Jason McCourty thinks Burrow is great but can't be the MVP right now, given his struggles to open the season.
Jaguars vs. Titans: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 14 AFC South Battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had plenty "do or die" moments in 2022, but none that come close to what Week 14 is. After eight years of losing in Nashville, the Jaguars will travel back to Tennessee this week to attempt to steal a win against the first-place Titans and close the gap on their three-game lead in the AFC South. Lose, and the Jaguars will be down by four games with just four weeks remaining, hardly a position they want to be in.
Jeff Okudah Trending Towards Playing against Vikings
Detroit Lions defensive back Jeff Okudah has missed each of the last two days of practice with an illness. However, the third-year Ohio State product is trending toward playing in Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. “We’ve had a few guys with illness, but they’re all feeling better,” said...
NFL Draft Profile: Antwane Wells, Wide Receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks
By Mike D'Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
‘Pure Gas’: Jets at Bills Features ‘Bam’
Earlier this week we referred to New York Jets rookie Zonovan Knight as a “secret weapon.”. But it is the plan of the Jets - who oppose the Buffalo Bills on Sunday - for the secret to be out. With “gas.”. Knight is “pure gas,” Jets coach Robert...
Five Questions About the Giants with the Publisher of Giants Country
The last trip to North Jersey in late November last year did not end well for the Eagles or Jalen Hurts. The quarterback threw three interceptions and suffered an ankle injury that required offseason surgery, and the Eagles lost 13-7. This is a different Eagles team, which is sitting at...
There Might be Injury Concern for T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- Maybe there's more concern for T.J. Watt's health than many Pittsburgh Steelers fans know right now. After regressing in practice, the outside linebacker's rib injury seems to be getting the best of him. So, is there worry he won't play against the Baltimore Ravens?. The quick answer is...
SI Tickets: Chargers Enter Center Stage on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 Showdown vs. Dolphins
The Chargers return to SoFi Stadium after being on the road the last two weeks. This week's matchup against the Dolphins has been flexed from an afternoon kickoff to Sunday Night Football. Now holding a record of 6-6, the Chargers have struggled of late, dropping three of their last four...
Ravens — Steelers Week 14 Predictions
BALTIMORE — The predictions are mixed for the Ravens and Steelers matchup in Week 14. Analysis: "Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score. This game will likely be the same. With both offenses struggling to score points, this matchup will also be another smash-mouth affair. The Ravens need a win to stay atop the AFC North and they will make just enough plays to edge the Steelers."
Texans DE Jerry Hughes Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. The award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, has been handed out annually since 2014 to a player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”
