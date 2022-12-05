Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Baker Mayfield’s New Team Revealed
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield after appearing in seven games with the team this season. Moments ago, he was officially claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield posted a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Beach, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin Badgers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Deion Sanders’ arrival swipes buzz from bungling Broncos. The Denver Broncos have spiraled through one of the most disappointing seasons after acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson and hiring rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/8
OT Taylor Moton (rest) S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
There Might be Injury Concern for T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- Maybe there's more concern for T.J. Watt's health than many Pittsburgh Steelers fans know right now. After regressing in practice, the outside linebacker's rib injury seems to be getting the best of him. So, is there worry he won't play against the Baltimore Ravens?. The quick answer is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Did Rams Pull John Wolford After One Drive vs. Raiders?
One of the most confusing moves of the Sean McVay era as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams came in Thursday's 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With star quarterback Matthew Stafford still out dealing with a neck injury, the Rams trotted out John Wolford for his third start. Wolford was questionable entering the contest as he was recovering from a neck injury he aggravated in last week's loss to the Seahawks. Despite being given the start, Wolford was pulled after the first drive in favor of the newly signed Baker Mayfield.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He’s a Real Monster’: Jameson Williams Praises Amon-Ra St. Brown
Having Amon-Ra St. Brown on the roster is not only benefitting the Detroit Lions on the football field. With a young rookie wideout now joining the team, having an elite-level talent helping show him the ropes, on and off the field, will certainly pay dividends. Jameson Williams has been actively...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tampa Bay Buccaneers By The Numbers: How Next Gen Stats Measure Win Over Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to 6-6 after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 17-16 on Monday Night Football. There have been plenty of recaps and reactions to how it happened, including some eerie comparisons to the Saints' late-game meltdown against the Bucs being compared to this team's own collapse against the Cleveland Browns the week prior.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is It Time for Brandon Williams to Shine for Chiefs?
Earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was making crucial plays to win games and looked like a group that was well ahead of schedule. After 13 weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has fallen back down to earth and doesn't quite resemble a championship-caliber bunch. Entering Sunday's play and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaelon Darden Sends Cryptic Message on His Way Out of Tampa
Earlier this week, wide receiver/punt returner, Jaelon Darden, was officially waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To many, this move came as a bit of a surprise. Not just because it was made 13 weeks into the NFL season, coming off a victory, but because Darden was actually producing at a respectable rate this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans DE Jerry Hughes Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. The award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, has been handed out annually since 2014 to a player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Antwane Wells, Wide Receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Mike D’Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Titans: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 14 AFC South Battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had plenty "do or die" moments in 2022, but none that come close to what Week 14 is. After eight years of losing in Nashville, the Jaguars will travel back to Tennessee this week to attempt to steal a win against the first-place Titans and close the gap on their three-game lead in the AFC South. Lose, and the Jaguars will be down by four games with just four weeks remaining, hardly a position they want to be in.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Pure Gas’: Jets at Bills Features ‘Bam’
Earlier this week we referred to New York Jets rookie Zonovan Knight as a “secret weapon.”. But it is the plan of the Jets - who oppose the Buffalo Bills on Sunday - for the secret to be out. With “gas.”. Knight is “pure gas,” Jets coach Robert...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Things Saints Should Do Over Final Four Games
The New Orleans Saints head into their bye week with a putrid 4-9 record. Their only remaining chance at the playoffs is if they win their last four games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose 4 of their next five, the Carolina Panthers lose two of their remaining five (they play the Saints once), and the Atlanta Falcons lose to New Orleans in Week 15. In other words, Dennis Allen has a better chance at winning Coach of the Year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quenton Nelson on the Decline says ESPN
The Indianapolis Colts made Quenton Nelson the highest paid offensive guard in the NFL earlier this year. Only three offensive linemen in the NFL, all left tackles, make more than Nelson after he signed his extension. No one questioned whether Nelson should be paid among the game's elite at the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Social Media Reacts to Baker Mayfield Rams Comeback Win
The arrival of quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday took center stage in the NFL world as he prepared for a quick turnaround for a debut Thursday night at SoFi Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders. But despite not starting the game, he finished it off...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Confidence’: Super Bowl-Bound? Jason Witten Makes Prediction
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys last won the Super Bowl 26 years ago. The Cowboys' best tight end in franchise history, Jason Witten, believes this year's team has the special makings to finally again hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the air with confetti in their hair. "Man, I think (the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SI Tickets: Chargers Enter Center Stage on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 Showdown vs. Dolphins
The Chargers return to SoFi Stadium after being on the road the last two weeks. This week's matchup against the Dolphins has been flexed from an afternoon kickoff to Sunday Night Football. Now holding a record of 6-6, the Chargers have struggled of late, dropping three of their last four...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Baker Mayfield Tosses Clutch Game-Winning TD Pass in Rams Debut
Sometimes a change of scenery can do a person a lot of good. That wasn't the case for Baker Mayfield when he was traded to Carolina as he went 1-5 in his six starts with the team. However, that might be the case for him now with the Los Angeles Rams.
Comments / 0