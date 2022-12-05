The Jacksonville Jaguars have had plenty "do or die" moments in 2022, but none that come close to what Week 14 is. After eight years of losing in Nashville, the Jaguars will travel back to Tennessee this week to attempt to steal a win against the first-place Titans and close the gap on their three-game lead in the AFC South. Lose, and the Jaguars will be down by four games with just four weeks remaining, hardly a position they want to be in.

