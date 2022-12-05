ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns

The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it. Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center. Everything seems to be going right for...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Writer Creates Mock Trade for 76ers to Land Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns have been shopping around the veteran forward Jae Crowder since the offseason. With the 2022-2023 NBA season well underway at this point, Crowder remains a member of the organization he won’t play for. Many assume that the Suns will soon find a conclusion in the Crowder...
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week up by closing out a three-game road trip. After coming up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sixers paid a visit to the rebuilding Houston Rockets on Monday. Four quarters weren’t enough for Houston and Philly to find a winner....
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back

After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
HOUSTON, TX

