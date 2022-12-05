Read full article on original website
World Cup soccer: Croatia upsets Brazil, clinches semifinal spot
Croatia overcame a 1-0 deficit in extra time and edged top-ranked Brazil in a penalty shootout to earn an upset victory over the tournament favorites in a 2022 World Cup quarterfinal Friday in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Albanian Olympian Allegedly Used False Qualifying Information
View the original article to see embedded media. A long jumper and two Albanian officials could face international competition bans after they were accused of submitting false qualifying information to get the athlete into the Tokyo Olympics last summer. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday that it had charged long...
