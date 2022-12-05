White Lake Student Council hosts blood drive Dec. 12

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. They don’t wear capes or special suits, and their badge of honor is the bandage that shows they gave the gift of life.

The community is invited to become a hometown hero and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood between 9 a.m. and noon Dec. 12 at White Lake High School, 405 Bissell St.

Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.