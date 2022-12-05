Read full article on original website
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Man arrested in Corona road rage incident
CORONA, Calif. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a...
Pursuit Begins in San Diego, Ends in Orange County with 3 Arrests Made
A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after string of American flags were set on fire in East Long Beach, officials say
Video from one home shows a suspected arsonist igniting a flag as it hangs from the front porch. The post UPDATE: Suspect arrested after string of American flags were set on fire in East Long Beach, officials say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog
POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
Police Investigate Cause of Fatal Crash in Westminster
Three people were hospitalized Wednesday following a single-car crash into a sewer project construction site in Westminster that killed one of the passengers.
HB woman is killed in crash
An 18-year-old Huntington Beach woman was fatally injured Tuesday night when the vehicle in which she was riding struck concrete barriers in a construction zone in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched at around 9:38 p.m. to the area of Westminster Boulevard and Rancho...
Armed man shot after entering CA police station lot
A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said.
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles
Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
Santa Ana man heads to prison after allowing his infant daughter to ingest Fentanyl
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A second striker has been sentenced to four years in state prison after his 10-month-old daughter had to be revived with Narcan after ingesting his fentanyl from a straw in June. Jovany Armando EncisoSolorio, 31, of Santa Ana, pleaded guilty to one felony count of...
Orange H.S. locked down after a student fight involving a knife
Today at 1:07 p.m., the Orange Police Department received a call regarding a student in the Orange High Health Office with a laceration to his hand. The victim reported he was involved in a fight with a known juvenile from Orange High School. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a...
CHP officials crack down on ‘ticket fix-it’ scheme
SANTA ANA, Calif. – California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with...
Rialto woman tried to run parole agents’ car off the road after they arrested her boyfriend: Sheriff’s Department
A Rialto woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to run parole agents off the road in Adelanto after they arrested her boyfriend. The woman, 28-year-old Alyssa Veronica Rosas, began following the agents in her car after they took her boyfriend, who was not identified, into custody at his Adelanto home on Wednesday, the […]
The Orange Police are trying to track down a suspect seen breaking into cars
The Orange Police released a video of a suspect who was breaking into cars a couple nights ago near N. Shaffer and E. Taft. The suspect is a male who was wearing camo shorts and black and white tennis shoes, a raider cap and a black hoody that has a triangular graphic on the back. He also has a mustache and a soul patch.
Rialto man arrested after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing estranged girlfriend
A 25-year-old Rialto man has been arrested and faces numerous felony charges after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing his estranged girlfriend. According to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, deputies at the Fontana Station responded to calls for service at Arrowhead Regional Medical center on Dec. 2, at around 9:30 a.m.
