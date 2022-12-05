ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Jerry Schuetz
3d ago

Excellent job San Antonio police. No was killed and a human trafficking ring was stopped. I know you can't catch them all, but with help from the general public more will be caught.

10
 

truecrimedaily

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
LAREDO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested after pursuing relationship with teenage girl, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was arrested after pursuing a relationship with his neighbor, a teenage girl, and requesting explicit photos and videos, according to San Antonio police. Troy Lycan was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD arrests suspect in September killing of 27-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO — More than two months after she was gunned down outside an east-San Antonio bar, police say they have Samantha Gonzales' accused killer in custody. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old woman's murder on Wednesday, according to SAPD records. He's also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man and woman wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Nov. 17, a man was shopping at H-E-B at 14515 NW Military when he was approached by a woman asking for a ride to cash a winning lottery ticket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Alleged road rage on way to campus leads to arrest

Texas A&M University-San Antonio police arrested a student Oct. 11 on campus on a charge of deadly conduct after a man told police the student pointed a gun at him when the two were involved in an incident on Loop 410 near campus. Xavier Raynard Cooper, 35, was arrested after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man accused of shooting, killing BCSO K-9 Chucky goes to trial

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 in a 2019 standoff began Wednesday in San Antonio. Prosecutors say Matthew Mireles led law enforcement on a chase through three counties on Jan. 25, 2019 after he fled a traffic stop in Karnes City. He ended up on Loop 1604 near U.S. Highway 151 in San Antonio after his truck ran out of gas, where they say he pointed a gun at deputies, a police helicopter and himself.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

One person dead in shooting near Helotes, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot dead after an argument near Helotes, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park near Silver Pond and Summerbrook. A 37-year-old man was found shot inside the home. He was pronounced...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

