SAN ANTONIO – The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 in a 2019 standoff began Wednesday in San Antonio. Prosecutors say Matthew Mireles led law enforcement on a chase through three counties on Jan. 25, 2019 after he fled a traffic stop in Karnes City. He ended up on Loop 1604 near U.S. Highway 151 in San Antonio after his truck ran out of gas, where they say he pointed a gun at deputies, a police helicopter and himself.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO