WLBT
‘Promise made, promise kept’: Men prepare to graduate in honor of their mothers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is gearing up for its winter graduation ceremony. More than 500 students will walk across the stage to get those hard-earned degrees. This achievement is not easy, especially as we get older. But two men who are already in their careers decided to go back and finish what they started.
Four women arrested for stealing more than $17,000 in merchandise from Mississippi stores
Mississippi officials arrested four women who reportedly shoplifted more than $17,000 in merchandise from Madison stores in December. On December 7, 2022, at approximately 2:43 pm, officers of the Madison Police Department were notified by associates at Best Buy located at 175 Grandview Blvd concerning two females that were currently inside the store concealing items.
vicksburgnews.com
Dale “Mook” Turpin, 1985 – 2022
A celebration of Life for Dale Turpin will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Greater Grove Street M. B. Church, 2:00 P. M. A visitation will be held on Friday December 9, at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services, 4310 Halls Ferry Road, from 1 to 6 pm with family being present from 4-6.
WLBT
Crews tear down old OYO hotel as part of state’s efforts to spruce up area around fairgrounds
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Contractors working to tear down the old OYO hotel on Greymont Street represents the latest movement in the state’s plans for three properties there. One of those properties is the old Dennery’s restaurant, which came down in July. The property is currently being used...
WLBT
Illegal dumping creating an eyesore and concerns for one Jackson pastor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Illegal dumping continues to be an issue in the Capital City. Just ask Pastor David L. Coleman. He pastors Full Gospel Christ Center on McRaven Road. The area is filled with tires, beer bottles, couches, and garbage scattered everywhere on both sides of the street. “You...
WLBT
Vicksburg woman allegedly stabs family member in the mouth
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg woman was in court Thursday after allegedly stabbing a family member in the mouth earlier this week. Melissa Winters, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault in the incident. Her bond has been set at $50,000. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
vicksburgnews.com
15-year-old Robert Height is missing
15-year-old Robert Height out of Warren County is missing. Height was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at his home. If anyone is aware of his whereabouts please call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.
WLBT
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Bones discovered in the City of Pearl on Wednesday are human, the coroner has confirmed. The remains were found near Sweet Home Church Road and Coroner David Ruth says that, at this time, he can’t estimate how long they have been there. According to City...
UMMC accepting applications for Dental Mission Week
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is preparing their 6th annual Dental Mission Week care, and they are currently accepting applications. UMMC will host Dental Mission Week from January 30 until February 2, 2023, for all Mississippians who don’t have access to reliable dental care, or they don’t have the […]
JPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday, December 8. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the crash happened on Highway 80 and Robinson Road. The incident caused a portion of Highway 80 to shut down for a period of time. The victim was identified […]
WAPT
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi Lottery player is $1 million richer. Tuesday's big winner matched all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3.
breezynews.com
The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?
If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
Tip leads recovery of stolen tractor in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – After receiving a tip, the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and Rankin County Sherriff’s Office recovered a Massey Ferguson tractor reported stolen in October 2022. MALTB received a tip about a tractor on November 29. After investigating the tip, investigators identified the tractor as the one that had […]
WLBT
Jackson woman robbed at gunpoint at ATM on Terry Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman says she is terrified and traumatized after two men robbed her at gunpoint at a bank ATM Sunday night. She says they got away with her car, cash, and phone. Now she’s warning others so they won’t become victims. The woman...
Silver Alert canceled for 36-year-old Pearl man
UPDATE: RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced Chris Williamson, 36, returned home safely on Wednesday. RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 36-year Christopher Williamson, of Pearl. He is described as six feet three inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with brown […]
Oxford Eagle
UM students accepted early decision at UMMC Medical School
Nineteen University of Mississippi students have been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program. Claire Pearson, of Oxford, MS, majoring in Biological Science, is one of those students. Akshaya Vijayasankar, of Oxford, MS, majoring in International Studies, is one of those...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson defeated Crystal Springs 72-70 on Tuesday
Port Gibson High School boy’s basketball team pulled off a 72-70 win over Crystal Springs on Tuesday. Kameron Brown scored 25 points in the win along with D.Hedrick who put up 18. D. Reynolds added 16 on the board and D. Miller put up nine while M. Barnes and J. Hill both scored two points.
Engineer hired to fix issues at Vicksburg wastewater plant
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired an engineer to fix two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on Rifle Range Road. The Vicksburg Post reported that the Board approved a $16,000 agreement with Allen & Hoshall to design improvements to the plant’s trickling filter No. 2 and […]
wnoi.com
FLORA POLICE REPORT
Flora Police Chief Guye Durre released the following activity report on Monday. On Wednesday, November 13 at 7:39 pm, Matthew R. Crosby, 20 of Flora was issued a local ordinance citation for Excessive Acceleration of Motor Vehicles following an incident at the intersection of South Stanford and East Drive. On...
darkhorsepressnow.com
UPDATE: Victim pulled from mobile home fire in Florence dies
UPDATE: The victim, identified only as a male at this time, has died in the hospital. Rankin County firefighters are battling a blaze in Florence Sunday morning after rescuing an occupant from the dwelling. According to Rankin emergency operations Director Mike Word, the fire occurred in a mobile home at...
