Read full article on original website
al jager
3d ago
Congratulations to Tustin PD, another job well done, thank you, salute.....
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police are trying to track down a suspect seen breaking into cars
The Orange Police released a video of a suspect who was breaking into cars a couple nights ago near N. Shaffer and E. Taft. The suspect is a male who was wearing camo shorts and black and white tennis shoes, a raider cap and a black hoody that has a triangular graphic on the back. He also has a mustache and a soul patch.
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
newsantaana.com
Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles
Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
foxla.com
Man arrested in Corona road rage incident
CORONA, Calif. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a...
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster police are trying to identify two purse thieves
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1529 hours the suspects stole the victim’s purse from behind the counter (Westminster Superstore – 15440 Beach Blvd.), which had her wallet and cellphone. Suspect 1: Female, Asian, 30-40 years old, 5’5”, 125 lbs., black long sleeve shirt, pink pants, and sunglasses...
Suspect in Rialto police-station shooting was carrying paintball rifle, investigators say
A 35-year-old man who was shot by a Rialto officer after sneaking onto the police station lot and pointing a weapon was carrying a paintball gun, investigators have determined.
KTLA.com
Rialto man arrested after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing estranged girlfriend
A 25-year-old Rialto man has been arrested and faces numerous felony charges after allegedly torturing, raping and stabbing his estranged girlfriend. According to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, deputies at the Fontana Station responded to calls for service at Arrowhead Regional Medical center on Dec. 2, at around 9:30 a.m.
Rialto woman tried to run parole agents’ car off the road after they arrested her boyfriend: Sheriff’s Department
A Rialto woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to run parole agents off the road in Adelanto after they arrested her boyfriend. The woman, 28-year-old Alyssa Veronica Rosas, began following the agents in her car after they took her boyfriend, who was not identified, into custody at his Adelanto home on Wednesday, the […]
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD needs your help to solve gang crimes that happened on the East Pine St. corridor
The SAPD is asking our community to help their Homicide Detectives with any information that may help solve several gang related homicides that have occurred in the past few years in the East Pine Street corridor. One of those cases is of victim Victoria Barrios who was gun down with...
Man shot in Rialto Police lot appeared to carry AR-15-type weapon, chief says
A man carrying what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle was shot multiple times at the Rialto Police Station Monday afternoon, officials said.
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman tortured by her ex tricks him and makes her escape in Walmart, California cops say
A woman held captive by her estranged boyfriend engineered her own escape by persuading him to drive her to Walmart, California authorities reported. The 25-year-old man took her to a secluded spot near Lytle Creek, where he “beat, raped, and stabbed her multiple times,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Compton Sheriff's respond to McDonald's robbery suspect
The Compton Sheriff's Station responded to an armed robbery call around 2 p.m.at a McDonald's at 11700 Wilmington Ave. Sheriff's evacuated the restaurant and the masked suspect was barricaded inside.Surrounding businesses were also evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police arrested a car theft suspect and recovered a stolen Chevy Suburban
A Tustin patrol officer stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations. The investigation showed the vehicle, a Chevrolet Suburban, was stolen, but had not yet been reported. The driver had two arrest warrants – one for possession a stolen vehicle and another for operating a “chop shop.” He also had...
newsantaana.com
Orange H.S. locked down after a student fight involving a knife
Today at 1:07 p.m., the Orange Police Department received a call regarding a student in the Orange High Health Office with a laceration to his hand. The victim reported he was involved in a fight with a known juvenile from Orange High School. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
Comments / 2