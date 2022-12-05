ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

al jager
3d ago

Congratulations to Tustin PD, another job well done, thank you, salute.....

newsantaana.com

The Orange Police are trying to track down a suspect seen breaking into cars

The Orange Police released a video of a suspect who was breaking into cars a couple nights ago near N. Shaffer and E. Taft. The suspect is a male who was wearing camo shorts and black and white tennis shoes, a raider cap and a black hoody that has a triangular graphic on the back. He also has a mustache and a soul patch.
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home

A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles

Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
TUSTIN, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested in Corona road rage incident

CORONA, Calif. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a...
CORONA, CA
newsantaana.com

The Westminster police are trying to identify two purse thieves

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1529 hours the suspects stole the victim’s purse from behind the counter (Westminster Superstore – 15440 Beach Blvd.), which had her wallet and cellphone. Suspect 1: Female, Asian, 30-40 years old, 5’5”, 125 lbs., black long sleeve shirt, pink pants, and sunglasses...
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Compton Sheriff's respond to McDonald's robbery suspect

The Compton Sheriff's Station responded to an armed robbery call around 2 p.m.at a McDonald's at 11700 Wilmington Ave. Sheriff's evacuated the restaurant and the masked suspect was barricaded inside.Surrounding businesses were also evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.
COMPTON, CA
newsantaana.com

Orange H.S. locked down after a student fight involving a knife

Today at 1:07 p.m., the Orange Police Department received a call regarding a student in the Orange High Health Office with a laceration to his hand. The victim reported he was involved in a fight with a known juvenile from Orange High School. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a...
ORANGE, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park

Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

