Wisconsin State

Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report

A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
Jim Leonhard reveals final decision on Wisconsin moving forward

Jim Leonhard has made it official. The longtime defensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers will not be returning to Madison as a piece of Luke Fickell’s coaching staff. Leonhard made the move official Tuesday evening on social media:. “It has meant the world to me to be able to...
Tony White officially announced as Huskers DC, 1 other assistant retained for 2023 season

Tony White is one of the latest hires on Matt Rhule’s staff. The football team also announced the hiring of another assistant coach on Friday. White will be the team’s defensive coordinator per the Nebraska football account on Twitter. White comes to Lincoln from his time at Syracuse in the same role. The Orange finished the year at 7-5 and came in third place in the ACC Atlantic division.
Joel Klatt weighs in on Heisman Trophy finalists, suggests B1G trio belonged over Stetson Bennett

Joel Klatt isn’t holding back on his thoughts on the Heisman Trophy finalists. The Fox Sports analyst made it known that while he respects the decision of the voters to include Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, other players might have had a stronger resume at lesser programs. Several B1G names Klatt listed included Michigan running back Blake Corum, Illinois running back Chase Brown, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions' mindset as team continues playoff push

Aidan Hutchinson knows that every game from here on out is going to be important for the Detroit Lions. WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli revealed what Hutchinson’s thoughts are on the matchup. Detroit will be playing the Minnesota Vikings up next. The Lions are 5-7 and are holding on...
Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini

Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue

According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
Kris Murray to miss Iowa's game vs. Iowa State, per report

Kris Murray is expected to miss Iowa’s Thursday night rivalry matchup against Iowa State. According to Jeff Goodman with Stadium, Murray is expected to miss Thursday’s game due to a lower leg injury. Goodman also reports that Murray could potentially miss multiple games with the injury. Murray was...
FWAA unveils 2022 All-America Team with 16 B1G standouts featured

Another list involving B1G players came out on Friday. The Football Writers Association of America released their 2022 All-America Team with 16 total B1G players featured. There were first and second teams chosen for offense, defense, and specialists. The B1G actually had the most players selected on the first team by any conference with nine total. The B1G also had the most players make the second team as well with seven.
B1G bowls ranked on 'watchability' by Sports Illustrated

Bowl Season is set to get underway next week. There are 41 bowl games featuring 82 teams, including 9 B1G programs, to be played ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship to cap the 2022 season. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger recently ranked all 41 bowl games by “watchability.” Here’s...
Luke Fickell reportedly lands notable ACC OC for same role at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell is developing an impressive staff as the new head coach of Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell reportedly added a key offensive assistant to his new team. Phil Longo is among the latest college assistants on the move as he is expected to depart North Carolina for the same position at Wisconsin. He spent the previous 4 seasons at North Carolina as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
