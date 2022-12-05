Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Defense propels Cowboys to victory over Rock Creek Mustangs
The Abilene Cowboys used a high intensity pressure defense to create havoc against the Rock Creek Mustangs to earn a dominating win 60-33. Abilene converted several turnovers off of their full court pressure to jump out to a quick 16-9 first quarter lead. Senior Grant Waite would start the trend on the evening by creating a steal and basket to jump start the scoring. The Cowboys offense would then be lead by Triston Cottone’s eight first quarter points, spear headed by a pair of three pointers. Both Weston Rock, and Zach Miller added to the scoring in the quarter by way of Mustangs turnovers.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Longtime AHS basketball coach Terry Taylor
School to recognize former Cowboy head coach Terry Taylor, Kyle Taylor and Roger Lawrence. Three Abilene basketball coaches will be honored Friday night at the Abilene game at Augusta…
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
School to recognize former Cowboy head coach Terry Taylor, Kyle Taylor and Roger Lawrence
Three Abilene basketball coaches will be honored Friday night at the Abilene game at Augusta. Augusta will be celebrating their 2002 State Championship team that Terry Taylor, Kyle Taylor and Roger Lawrence were a participants. The recognition will be held between the Girls & Boys Varsity games. Most of the...
1350kman.com
JT Tomescko picks up offer from K-State
As K-State heads toward the finish of the 2023 recruiting cycle and coaches have hit the road this entire week to see commitments, prospects, and portal targets, they found the time to extend an offer to Arkansas defensive back JT Tomescko. The Bentonville native just concluded his senior season, and...
Kansas State Wildcats football player announces he will transfer to Arizona State
A fourth member of the Kansas State football team has entered the transfer portal
Fired Up: Fitz explains a big reason for this Kansas State team's success
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on Big 12 This Morning on SiriusXM, host Ari Temken asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what it has been like covering the Kansas State team that won the Big 12 Championship with a victory over TCU on Saturday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Payoff for Sports Arena in sight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The bonds for the Sports Arena are less than two years away from retirement, if the Hutchinson City Finance Director is able to keep to her plan. "We issued the bonds for this in two phases," Finance Director Angela Richard told Hutch Post in an email. "I am hoping to pay off $2,445,000 of the bonds in 2023, in addition to the normal payment. The bonds should be fully retired in mid-2024 and the sales tax should expire then."
ksal.com
Two Killed, Four Hurt in Crash
A two-vehicle crash killed two people in south central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened when an SUV struck a pickup at a rural intersection in Stafford County. The driver of the SUV , 17-year-old Tate Martin from Ellinwood, suffered fatal injuries and died at a...
Kansas singer's run on 'The Voice' comes to an end
Justin Aaron, Junction City, reached the semifinal round of "The Voice" competition on NBC but was unable to advance to the finals. Following singing performances on Tuesday night, voters reduced the field of eight down to five. Aaron was among those who did not move on. The Junction City resident...
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Hyde Park Luminaria plans approved Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the traffic plan for the annual Hyde Park Christmas Luminaria on Tuesday as part of its consent agenda. The event is coming up the weekend of December 18th. The letter provided to the council says Saturday the 18th. The 18th is not Saturday, Saturday is the 17th, with Sunday the 18th as the makeup date.
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alivia Gugenhan
A Kansas teenager was last seen weeks ago in the central Kansas. Alivia Gugenhan, 15, was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2022, in Hutchinson. She will celebrate her 16th birthday on Dec. 17. ALIVIA GUGENHAN. Missing from: Hutchinson, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 19, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height...
KVOE
February trial dates set in Chase County shooting case
Jury trial dates are on the Chase County docket in the case of Milford resident Eric McClure, accused of shooting an Emporia man during an incident this past spring. McClure is tentatively set for trial beginning Feb. 22. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 30 after a motions hearing Monday.
KWCH.com
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night
Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
Comments / 0