How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
atozsports.com
Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
CBS Sports
Commanders leaked Jon Gruden emails, Dan Snyder 'participated in' toxic culture, per House Committee report
More than a year after kicking off an investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture, and the NFL's own handling of it, the U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight Committee has released a 79-page final report with its findings. Concluding that team owner Daniel Snyder "permitted and participated in" the "troubling conduct" that's since resulted in fines, lawsuits and other league discipline, the report also features testimony from Snyder and former Washington president Bruce Allen, who alleges the Commanders were behind the leaked emails that led to ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 14 NFL picks: Brock Purdy lifts 49ers over Buccaneers, Chargers upset Dolphins, Bills blast Jets
Who says 13 is an unlucky number? Week 13 sure wasn't unlucky for me. It wasn't quite the triple-crown hit I wanted, but it was close. I went 10-5 in my ATS expert picks, 11-3-1 straight up and 3-3 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six podcast. That improves my records to 92-95-8 ATS, 111-77-1 straight up and 44-30-3 with my best bets.
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
NFL games today: Week 14 continues on Sunday with Eagles vs Giants
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Look: Matt Araiza Announces Decision On His NFL Career
Matt Araiza disclosed his intention of playing in the NFL after the San Diego County District Attorney's Office decided not to file criminal charges against him and two former San Diego State teammates accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. Following the District Attorney's announcement Wednesday, the former Buffalo...
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
