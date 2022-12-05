ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
atozsports.com

Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler

The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Commanders leaked Jon Gruden emails, Dan Snyder 'participated in' toxic culture, per House Committee report

More than a year after kicking off an investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture, and the NFL's own handling of it, the U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight Committee has released a 79-page final report with its findings. Concluding that team owner Daniel Snyder "permitted and participated in" the "troubling conduct" that's since resulted in fines, lawsuits and other league discipline, the report also features testimony from Snyder and former Washington president Bruce Allen, who alleges the Commanders were behind the leaked emails that led to ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice

James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
The Spun

Look: Matt Araiza Announces Decision On His NFL Career

Matt Araiza disclosed his intention of playing in the NFL after the San Diego County District Attorney's Office decided not to file criminal charges against him and two former San Diego State teammates accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. Following the District Attorney's announcement Wednesday, the former Buffalo...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
CBS Sports

Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again

Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires

Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
ATLANTA, GA

