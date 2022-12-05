ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

NMSU says Albuquerque-based law firm will investigate handling of shooting at UNM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) announced Thursday that it selected Albuquerque-based Rodey Law Firm to lead an external, third-party investigation into the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. According to the arrest affidavit, 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with two...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Title 42 uncertainty leaves El Paso shelters, officials scrambling to prepare for surge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso could see a major influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire on December 21. KFOX14 spoke with John Martin, Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, he said he agreed with Mario D'Agostino, the Deputy City Manager, on not being able to properly prepare for what's to come with so much uncertainty if the Trump implemented policy will indeed go away or be extended.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

California Based Black Bear Diner, Cracker Barrel Open in Far East El Paso

Want to feed your inner bear a huge plateful of pancakes or a massive chicken fried steak? There’s a place for that now on the Far East side. The California-based Black Bear Diner, known for serving up big portions of home-style comfort food classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner, has moved into the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd in the space that was previously occupied by Iron Skillet for almost five decades.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Best El Paso Restaurants To Buy Gift Certificates For Christmas

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. Everybody loves food and just about everybody likes to eat out so, why not give local restaurant gift certificates as gifts? You can buy gift certificates for big chains like Chili's, Applebees, Taco Bell, etc at most major retailers.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

17-year-old who lured NMSU player Mike Peake recounts plan to state police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 17-year-old girl who allegedly lured a New Mexico State University basketball student to a deadly altercation spoke to state police on Wednesday. In a nearly 2-hour interview, state police questioned the 17-year-old regarding her involvement in the deadly shooting that happened at the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Named the Best City to Live in If You Have Seasonal Depression

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting a little chillier, it's the perfect time for...seasonal depression!. Seasonal depression, or, Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, occurs in climates where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. Symptoms include fatigue, depression, hopelessness, and social withdrawal.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?

A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
EL PASO, TX

