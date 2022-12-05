Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Fight at NMSU that was precursor to deadly UNM shooting was over a girl, student says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Oct. 15 fight at a University of New Mexico versus New Mexico State University football game in Las Cruces was over a girl, UNM student Eli'sha Upshaw told police during an interrogation. The fight at Aggie Memorial Stadium was a precursor to a...
KFOX 14
Pediatrician offices across El Paso, Las Cruces deal with overwhelming amount of sick kids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As RSV and flu cases continue to surge, pediatricians across the borderland are feeling the impact. KFOX14 spoke with Dr. Jose Prieto with Pediatric Partners El Paso on the eastside. He said his team has been non-stop, working 12-hour days to accommodate the number of sick kids needing care.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces attorney comments on how NMSU officials responded to deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces attorney shared her perspective on how New Mexico State University officials responded to a deadly shootout and the events that followed at the University of New Mexico. Attorney Amy Orlando with The Justice Legal Team spoke about the team leaving their...
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
KRQE News 13
Dental company offering free services in late December
If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
KFOX 14
NMSU says Albuquerque-based law firm will investigate handling of shooting at UNM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) announced Thursday that it selected Albuquerque-based Rodey Law Firm to lead an external, third-party investigation into the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. According to the arrest affidavit, 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with two...
The Buzz on a Bee Invasion Happening at a Dutch Bros in El Paso
While purchasing my afternoon pick-me-up at Dutch Bros on Mesa street, I drove up to the pick-up window to find a new sign. It wasn't for the latest flavor that was released by Dutch Bros but to warn those picking up a drink about bees. Yes, the bees in El...
KFOX 14
Title 42 uncertainty leaves El Paso shelters, officials scrambling to prepare for surge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso could see a major influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire on December 21. KFOX14 spoke with John Martin, Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, he said he agreed with Mario D'Agostino, the Deputy City Manager, on not being able to properly prepare for what's to come with so much uncertainty if the Trump implemented policy will indeed go away or be extended.
California Based Black Bear Diner, Cracker Barrel Open in Far East El Paso
Want to feed your inner bear a huge plateful of pancakes or a massive chicken fried steak? There’s a place for that now on the Far East side. The California-based Black Bear Diner, known for serving up big portions of home-style comfort food classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner, has moved into the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd in the space that was previously occupied by Iron Skillet for almost five decades.
Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans raise concerns about deadly UNM shooting on "Sports Talk" radio show
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some sports fans in El Paso raised concerns about a deadly shooting involving a New Mexico State University (NMSU) Men's Basketball player in Albuquerque in November. KFOX14 on Tuesday joined Steve Kaplowitz's radio show "Sports Talk" on 600 ESPN El Paso. During the radio...
KFOX 14
Sentry Insurance opening office in El Paso; expected to bring job opportunities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sentry Insurance will be opening a new office in El Paso and is it expected to create more job opportunities, The Borderplex Alliance announced Tuesday. The office is set to open in early 2023 and will provide support for both personal and commercial lines...
Best El Paso Restaurants To Buy Gift Certificates For Christmas
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. Everybody loves food and just about everybody likes to eat out so, why not give local restaurant gift certificates as gifts? You can buy gift certificates for big chains like Chili's, Applebees, Taco Bell, etc at most major retailers.
KFOX 14
Footage shows suspended NMSU athlete Mike Peake in hospital after deadly UNM shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KFOX14 obtained multiple videos surrounding the murder investigation for a University of New Mexico student, including footage of the suspected shooter, New Mexico State University athlete Mike Peak in the hospital. New Mexico State Police released footage of the deadly shooting in Albuquerque that involved Peake,...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces mom talks about son's RSV experience after 7-day ICU stay
LAS CRUCES, NM (KFOX14) — Memorial Medical Center is the only hospital in Las Cruces with a pediatric unit and as of Thursday, a spokesperson tells KFOX14 the hospital is at full capacity and treating more kids by the day. One of those kids who was occupying one of...
KFOX 14
Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
KFOX 14
17-year-old who lured NMSU player Mike Peake recounts plan to state police
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 17-year-old girl who allegedly lured a New Mexico State University basketball student to a deadly altercation spoke to state police on Wednesday. In a nearly 2-hour interview, state police questioned the 17-year-old regarding her involvement in the deadly shooting that happened at the...
El Paso Named the Best City to Live in If You Have Seasonal Depression
The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting a little chillier, it's the perfect time for...seasonal depression!. Seasonal depression, or, Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, occurs in climates where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. Symptoms include fatigue, depression, hopelessness, and social withdrawal.
Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?
A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
KFOX 14
El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
