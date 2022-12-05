Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com
Lagunitas is closing its Seattle brewery and taproom
Lagunitas’ brewery and taproom in Seattle will close, permanently, early next month. The brewer is local, the vast majority of the beers served there are local, and the people who work there are local. And yes, I am aware that California-based Lagunitas is owned by Heineken. I learned today from the General Manager of the Seattle location that it will close effective January 8th.
westsideseattle.com
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location
Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
Popular Seattle Bakery Reopening Downtown Location: Here's When
The bakery chain shut down its downtown location earlier this year due to crime concerns.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA
Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
seattlemag.com
First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Emerald City Comic Con Will Make You Geek Out In Seattle!
It's great being a nerd in today's climate. Growing up, if I wanted to dress like a superhero, people would tease me and usually beat me up just to prove that I was not super. If I walked around wearing a cape, people either treated me special or thought I was super cold. Now, the nerds rule the earth, and even the jocks stop to take second glances at sexy cosplayed Squirrel Girl (I'm exaggerating... kind of). But one of the U.S.'s biggest comic cons is right in our own backyard, and tickets just went on sale!
This Is Washington's Best Pie Shop
If you're craving a slice of pie, Yelp found the best joint in every state to grab one.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett
Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.
southsoundbiz.com
Lobster Shop Closing in January for Renovations
The Lobster Shop restaurant is temporarily closing for renovations starting Jan. 2. The 40-year fixture perched along Commencement Bay off Tacoma's Ruston Way hopes to reopen in early May. Plans call for updating the dining spaces “with timeless finishes, lighting, and furniture to leverage and complement the seaside location and...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Someone takes a shot (literally) at The Brewmaster’s Taproom in Renton
Someone Fired a Shot at the Beer Bar and Bottleshop in Renton. Few businesses do so much to support their community. Beyond providing the people of Renton with a great beer bar and bottleshop, The Brewmaster’s Taproom consistently gives back to the community, hosting charity fundraisers and other community-focused events. They’re really good people with their hearts in the right place.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle housing cools as recession fears continue to linger
Seattle had one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country when tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft were hiring in droves. But with the current layoff environment, the housing market has been cooling. According to a report from Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices...
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
Seattle PSA: If you were impacted by recent layoffs, apply for unemployment immediately.
Photo byWashington State Unemployment Rate by County. Your severance should not affect your eligibility. Some people confuse severance with medical as being a non-active employee. If you aren’t receiving full benefits such as accumulating vacation and sick time, you should be eligible.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
Seattle, Washington
Tree lights start fire in Seattle – how to be safe
Over the weekend, Christmas tree lights started a home fire in Seattle causing over $100,000 in damage. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when the fire department responds to more fires involving decorative lights. Be mindful of festive lights this month and take a few steps to ensure your...
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
actionnews5.com
Shipwreck from California Gold Rush discovered
SEATTLE (KING) – A salvage company in Washington State believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly 150-year-old shipwreck. The steamship S.S. Pacific went down in November of 1875 with the loss of at least 325 passengers on board. The sonar images of the shipwreck, more than 1,000...
