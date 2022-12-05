ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtonbeerblog.com

Lagunitas is closing its Seattle brewery and taproom

Lagunitas’ brewery and taproom in Seattle will close, permanently, early next month. The brewer is local, the vast majority of the beers served there are local, and the people who work there are local. And yes, I am aware that California-based Lagunitas is owned by Heineken. I learned today from the General Manager of the Seattle location that it will close effective January 8th.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location

Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA

Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlemag.com

First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
SEATTLE, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Emerald City Comic Con Will Make You Geek Out In Seattle!

It's great being a nerd in today's climate. Growing up, if I wanted to dress like a superhero, people would tease me and usually beat me up just to prove that I was not super. If I walked around wearing a cape, people either treated me special or thought I was super cold. Now, the nerds rule the earth, and even the jocks stop to take second glances at sexy cosplayed Squirrel Girl (I'm exaggerating... kind of). But one of the U.S.'s biggest comic cons is right in our own backyard, and tickets just went on sale!
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett

Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.
EVERETT, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Lobster Shop Closing in January for Renovations

The Lobster Shop restaurant is temporarily closing for renovations starting Jan. 2. The 40-year fixture perched along Commencement Bay off Tacoma's Ruston Way hopes to reopen in early May. Plans call for updating the dining spaces “with timeless finishes, lighting, and furniture to leverage and complement the seaside location and...
TACOMA, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Someone takes a shot (literally) at The Brewmaster’s Taproom in Renton

Someone Fired a Shot at the Beer Bar and Bottleshop in Renton. Few businesses do so much to support their community. Beyond providing the people of Renton with a great beer bar and bottleshop, The Brewmaster’s Taproom consistently gives back to the community, hosting charity fundraisers and other community-focused events. They’re really good people with their hearts in the right place.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle housing cools as recession fears continue to linger

Seattle had one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country when tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft were hiring in droves. But with the current layoff environment, the housing market has been cooling. According to a report from Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle, Washington

Tree lights start fire in Seattle – how to be safe

Over the weekend, Christmas tree lights started a home fire in Seattle causing over $100,000 in damage. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when the fire department responds to more fires involving decorative lights. Be mindful of festive lights this month and take a few steps to ensure your...
SEATTLE, WA
actionnews5.com

Shipwreck from California Gold Rush discovered

SEATTLE (KING) – A salvage company in Washington State believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly 150-year-old shipwreck. The steamship S.S. Pacific went down in November of 1875 with the loss of at least 325 passengers on board. The sonar images of the shipwreck, more than 1,000...
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy