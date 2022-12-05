Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
UM students accepted early decision at UMMC Medical School
Nineteen University of Mississippi students have been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program. Claire Pearson, of Oxford, MS, majoring in Biological Science, is one of those students. Akshaya Vijayasankar, of Oxford, MS, majoring in International Studies, is one of those...
hottytoddy.com
UM Student Gives Oxford Youth a ‘Big Sister’
A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
hottytoddy.com
Kingsbarn Capital Breaks Ground on Ole Miss Student Housing Complex
Kingsbarn Capital & Development has broken ground on The Cottages at Hooper Hill, a student housing project in Oxford. Kingsbarn has hired A.S. Fornea Construction, a well-respected and experienced local Oxford contractor, to construct the project. The project, which is an expansion of the existing Cottages at Hooper Hill, will...
Mississippi nursing school ranks in Top 10 programs in nation for male nurses
From the University of Mississippi Medical Center Office of Communications and Marketing. Noah Sasser graduated Friday from the Accelerated BSN program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing, where professors and preceptors have “instilled a confidence in me that has me excited to begin my career.”
hottytoddy.com
Shipping Website Concept Wins Business Model Competition
A shipping website made for small businesses won first place in the 2022 “Servin’ the South” Business Model Competition hosted by the University of Mississippi Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Thryft Ship allows small businesses with an Instagram presence to receive a shipping link for customers to...
ourmshome.com
North Mississippi Photographer Provides Hope to Laid Off Employees
Following thousands of layoffs in the Tupelo region, holidays will be more challenging for many after recently losing employment. Mooreville photographer Kathryn Enlow of “Kathryn Leigh Photography” had a series of Santa sessions booked with clients. She felt impressed to ask her Santa, “Santa Sarge,” if he would be willing to do one more day of photo shoots with her. Santa Sarge is known for visiting children at St. Jude and Le Bonheur. Kathryn said, “I asked him what do you think about offering free Santa photos to these families who have just lost their jobs? I don’t know why, but I feel we need to give these away. He said, well, you already know what I think. Let’s give all that we can.”
Pass It On: Friend helps dog attack survivor
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County woman is recovering from a dog attack that has left her out of work and in need of some financial help. Tina Stewart has been described as extremely kind, generous, and someone who always puts the needs of others before her own. Our playmaker Emily Davis told us […]
wtva.com
Gun concern triggers lockdown at Shannon High
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Shannon High School student is charged with gun possession after concern about a weapon on campus triggered a lockdown that kept students at school longer than normal. The Lee County School District said in a news release school administrators found out around 2:45 p.m....
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
hottytoddy.com
Invitation to Submit Project Ideas for 2023 Leadership Lafayette Class
Leadership Lafayette is an eight-month leadership program offered by the LOU Chamber of Commerce that provides business, non-profit, educators, community, and University leaders with a deeper understanding of our community. The class is divided into teams, each selecting a project that can be accomplished by August. Projects may range from...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Dining Gifts OXCM with a $25K Donation
Ole Miss Dining recently donated $25,000 to the Oxford Community Market for its programs that support local farmers while helping proving food to those in need. OXCM Director Betsy Chapman said the funds will go toward the market’s mission-driven programs to support the growth and development of the local food system by increasing opportunities for farmers and food producers while implementing programs to improve access to fresh, high-quality, nutritious local food.
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
wcbi.com
Tupelo based insurance agency to feed 1,000 families ahead of Christmas
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local insurance agency wants to make Christmas brighter for a thousand families. When Justin Brock heard about the company-wide layoffs at United Furniture Industries, he wanted to do something to make a difference. “Seeing how some partners of ours in another state had done...
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
hottytoddy.com
Annual Double Decker Spring Run Raises over $2K for YMCA
The 25th annual Double Decker Spring Run, hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, may have been held in late April, but Oxford’s YMCA is still feeling the impact of the successful event. The 2022 spring run was presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and attended by...
wtva.com
Former Yalobusha County hospital clerk charged with embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury indicted a former Yalobusha County hospital clerk for alleged embezzlement. Melissa Cook is accused of stealing from Yalobusha General Hospital. She’s ordered to repay $102,089. According to the State Auditor’s Office, Cook is accused of embezzling in-patient care payments from the hospital...
hottytoddy.com
Former Yalobusha General Hospital Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement
State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday the arrest of Melissa Cook of Yalobusha County, who was indicted earlier this year for embezzling money while working for the Yalobusha General Hospital. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was served a $102,089 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford’s Paid Parking Brings in More Than $1M in FY 2022
Oxford’s downtown parking meters brought in over $1 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. Combined with revenues from paid parking fines and the purchase of permits, the city earned $1.4 million from its downtown parking system, which was about $450,000 more than the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
wcbi.com
Mantachie man charged with domestic violence against teen
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mantachie man was charged with domestic violence against a teenager. On Friday, Tupelo Police were called to Willett Street for a report of Domestic Violence involving a 13-year-old victim. The suspect in the case, Cori Richard Stewart, had left the area before officers...
