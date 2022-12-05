Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
Holiday markets, festive music + more wonderful weekend events—Dec. 9-11
You better watch out because the weekend is right around the corner. If you’re looking to spread holiday cheer, Birmingham is jam-packed with events to celebrate the season including your favorite movies. Read on to find out what’s happening in The Magic City, December 9-11. Bite-sized news. Biscuit...
Bham Now
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Iron City’s Magic Night in The Magic City, Dec. 31
Looking for New Year’s Eve plans? On December 31, grab your friends and head to Iron City for their annual New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in 2023 with a DJ, hors d’oeuvres, unlimited drinks and more. Keep reading for the deets. Get your tickets for Iron...
Bham Now
7 local gifts for the nature nerd in your life
Seeking a holiday gift for your fave nature nerd? From park memberships to scrumptious honey products, these seven local present ideas are sure to knock their hiking boots off. 1. For your park-loving pal. Seeking a gift for your hiking buddy? Give them the gift of a sustained and beautiful...
Bham Now
Find out how this local apartment is bringing holiday cheer to its residents this year
This holiday season, the Apartment Life team at The Palmer have one goal—to ensure its residents are happy and ready to spread holiday cheer. Read on to learn how. Not familiar with The Palmer? Located in Birmingham’s Parkside District, The Palmer is one of the newest luxury apartment communities in the city and offers unbeatable access to some of the area’s top attractions, such as:
Bham Now
13 holiday cocktails and where to find them in The Magic City
‘Tis the season for holiday lights, events and festive cocktails. Keep reading for 13 of Birmingham’s best holiday cocktails to celebrate the season. What’s in it: vodka, dark-roast cold brew, condensed milk, ancho chile liqueur and cinnamon syrup. Location: Neon Moon, 2316 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203.
wbrc.com
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lights! Camera! Action! The Magic City is abuzz with talk of a movie being filmed in Birmingham. WBRC can confirm, Hallmark is in town shooting a movie!. One of the locations they filmed this week is Hope Community Church in Crestline. Pastor Jacob Simmons sent WBRC...
Bham Now
Here’s where to watch holiday movies in Birmingham this December
Grab some popcorn, it’s time to cozy up in front of the big screen to watch all your holiday movie favorites. From A Christmas Story at the Alabama Theatre to The Grinch at McWane Science Center’s IMAX Theatre, here’s what’s playing this season in Birmingham. Alabama...
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
wbrc.com
Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
2 Cards Charging 0% Interest Until 2024CompareCredit.com|
Bham Now
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
charlottemagazine.com
Nonstop Flight: A Trip to Birmingham
Birmingham, Alabama, earned the nickname “Magic City” because of its rapid development as a steel manufacturing center in the decades after the Civil War. The hills of central Alabama are rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, and thousands flocked to Birmingham to work in the mines and steel mills after the city’s founding in 1871.
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Bham Now
Biscuit Love is now open in Cahaba Heights
We know the right way to start a morning in the South is with a biscuit. You can get that delicious goodness at Biscuit Love, a brunch spot that officially opened today, December 7 in Cahaba Heights. Read on to learn about this Tennessee-based restaurant and what’s on the menu.
wbrc.com
Birmingham-native jazz musician receives honor of a lifetime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge honor tonight for a well-known jazz musician from Birmingham. Flutist Kim Scott says she learned last week that Billboard Magazine has named her single “Shine” it’s smooth jazz song of the year. Scott says she and guitarist Adam Holly co-wrote the...
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
You Won’t Believe What Alabama’s Most Popular Christmas Movie Is
Tis' the season and there are a few things that are an absolute must-have for the holidays. It's not the holidays without a good drink. These drinks can be adult beverages or something for all ages. A great beverage for the holidays is the classic hot chocolate. Ciders, eggnog and...
Bham Now
A sneak peek of Edgehill at Southtown, the new development at former Southtown Court site
A new website released by Southside Development Co. provides Birmingham residents with a sneak peek of the new 26-acre development going in the former Southtown Court site and a name for the massive project — Edgehill at Southtown. Location. The new Edgehill at Southtown is located along University Boulevard...
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
Bham Now
Elysian Gardens is bringing a taste of the South with Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe
Hot chicken and wing fans get excited. The Elysian Gardens has announced that Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe will be joining the backyard hangout. Keep reading to learn more about why Lady E’s is the perfect addition. New location for Lady E’s. Birmingham locals were saddened by...
