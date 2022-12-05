X-ray room at the vacated Sonoma Developmental Center photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Problems in California's system of care for the developmentally disabled are well known, and persist. That's was the main take-away from a two hour meeting Thursday of California's Little Hoover Commission. An independent oversight agency, the commission can propose far reaching reform. Aaron Carruthers, executive director of the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities and the committee's witness, said the state's system, intended to help, too often fails to serve those in need. "It's opaque, it's complex. The regional centers are also complex. They are also impacted and complicated by their role as the...

