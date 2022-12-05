Read full article on original website
Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this town of 400 just east of Alamosa, people have a new sensitivity regarding the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And for good reason. KRDO A man who appeared to be a stranger walking suspiciously through town Wednesday afternoon, ended up using two assault rifles The post Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Alamosa on Thursday
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in a Colorado community. On Thursday, The City of Alamosa shared some details on the case after officers were called to the 2900 block of W. 6th St. at about 4:30 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of the city.
KKTV
Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter, suspect in custody
BLANCA, Colo. (KKTV) - An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday. At about 3 p.m. the police department posted the following:. “Everyone in or near the Town of Blanca, please remain in your houses and do not exit...
Man arrested after reports of active shooter in Blanca
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 12/07/2022 5:05 p.m. (BLANCA, Colo.) — A man in connection to the active shooter alert in Blanca has been arrested and taken into custody. Blanca Police say there is no danger to the community and it is safe to continue with any activities at this time. Highway 160 is also back open. ORIGINAL […]
Police: active shooter in Blanca had multiple weapons
(BLANCA, Colo.) — The Blanca Police Department (BPD) has identified the man arrested after an active shooter incident and standoff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and they say he was found with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest. Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with BPD responded to the […]
1 dead in Alamosa shooting, person of interest detained
(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — Alamosa Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide after a shooting on Thursday, Dec. 8. Around 4:30 p.m., APD officers were called to the 2900 block of West 6th Street near Craft Drive. When Officers arrived they found two men who had been shot and began life-saving measures. Both men were taken […]
Bear cubs orphaned after mother charged Colorado man released into wild
On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers successfully released two bear cubs that they had been raising for more than six months at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte. The female bear cubs had been at the facility since May, when they were just 15 pounds. They...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa City Council to consider amendments to ordinance prohibiting harassment
ALAMOSA — At this week’s meeting of the Alamosa City Council, an ordinance related to harassment will have its first reading. It will be an amendment of an existing ordinance governing harassment under Section 11 of the city’s Code of Ordinances. According to Erich Schwiesow, attorney for...
Alamosa Valley Courier
All-Valley football awards presented on Wednesday
The All-San Luis Valley football banquet took place Wednesday at the Ski Hi Events Center in Monte Vista. The Co-Coaches of the Year are Centauri’s Kyle Forster and Monte Vista’s Manny Wasinger; the Co-Players of the Year are Centauri’s Chaz Holman and Monte Vista’s Alejandro Felix; the 6/8-man Player of the Year is Sierra Grande’s Angelo Valencia-Lucero; the 11-man Player of the Year is Alamosa’s Kasey Jones.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Yount releases first On the Mat wrestling rankings of season
ALAMOSA – Tim Yount released his first On the Mat high school wrestling rankings of the season on last Friday with 22 grapplers from the San Luis Valley being recognized. The rankings were released prior to last weekend’s first competitions of the season. Class 3A. Both of the...
