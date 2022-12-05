ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conejos County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this town of 400 just east of Alamosa, people have a new sensitivity regarding the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And for good reason. KRDO A man who appeared to be a stranger walking suspiciously through town Wednesday afternoon, ended up using two assault rifles The post Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect appeared first on KRDO.
BLANCA, CO
KKTV

Homicide investigation underway in Alamosa on Thursday

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in a Colorado community. On Thursday, The City of Alamosa shared some details on the case after officers were called to the 2900 block of W. 6th St. at about 4:30 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of the city.
ALAMOSA, CO
FOX31 Denver

Man arrested after reports of active shooter in Blanca

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 12/07/2022 5:05 p.m. (BLANCA, Colo.) — A man in connection to the active shooter alert in Blanca has been arrested and taken into custody. Blanca Police say there is no danger to the community and it is safe to continue with any activities at this time. Highway 160 is also back open. ORIGINAL […]
BLANCA, CO
KXRM

Police: active shooter in Blanca had multiple weapons

(BLANCA, Colo.) — The Blanca Police Department (BPD) has identified the man arrested after an active shooter incident and standoff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and they say he was found with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest. Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with BPD responded to the […]
BLANCA, CO
KXRM

1 dead in Alamosa shooting, person of interest detained

(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — Alamosa Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide after a shooting on Thursday, Dec. 8. Around 4:30 p.m., APD officers were called to the 2900 block of West 6th Street near Craft Drive. When Officers arrived they found two men who had been shot and began life-saving measures. Both men were taken […]
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

All-Valley football awards presented on Wednesday

The All-San Luis Valley football banquet took place Wednesday at the Ski Hi Events Center in Monte Vista. The Co-Coaches of the Year are Centauri’s Kyle Forster and Monte Vista’s Manny Wasinger; the Co-Players of the Year are Centauri’s Chaz Holman and Monte Vista’s Alejandro Felix; the 6/8-man Player of the Year is Sierra Grande’s Angelo Valencia-Lucero; the 11-man Player of the Year is Alamosa’s Kasey Jones.
MONTE VISTA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Yount releases first On the Mat wrestling rankings of season

ALAMOSA – Tim Yount released his first On the Mat high school wrestling rankings of the season on last Friday with 22 grapplers from the San Luis Valley being recognized. The rankings were released prior to last weekend’s first competitions of the season. Class 3A. Both of the...
ALAMOSA, CO

