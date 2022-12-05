Read full article on original website
Related
WJBF.com
Security guard, alleged shoplifting teen fall down elevator shaft, NYPD says
BRONX, N.Y. (WPIX) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target store in New York City early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store in the Bronx...
WJBF.com
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at …. A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator...
Comments / 0