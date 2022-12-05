ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Dolphins-Bills game moved to prime time, but on a Saturday. Dolphins add Eric Fisher

By Barry Jackson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6jp4_0jY5QSVy00

The NFL on Monday opted to assign the Dolphins-Bills game to a Saturday night, Dec. 17 slot on NFL Network instead of the more appealing Sunday night, Dec. 18 slot on NBC.

The NFL ultimately bypassed the Dolphins-Bills game for its marquee Sunday night NBC package, opting instead for a Giants-Washington Commanders game.

The downside is that the Dolphins must play the Bills on a short week. Miami will play at the Chargers on Sunday night on NBC, then fly home overnight to South Florida, and then have a few days to prepare before flying to Buffalo on Friday, Dec. 16 and playing the next night.

NFL Network initially planned to move two of these five games to Saturday slots: Dolphins-Bills, Giants-Commanders, Baltimore-Cleveland, Indianapolis-Minnesota and Atlanta-New Orleans.

But the league instead decided to move three of those games to NFL Network on Dec. 17: Colts-Vikings at 1 p.m., Ravens-Browns at 4:30 and Dolphins-Bills at 8:15.

CBS-4 in South Florida will carry a simulcast of NFL Network’s Dolphins-Bills telecast.

Giants-Commanders was moved to NBC on Sunday night, replaced a Patriots-Raiders games, which was shifted to 4:05 on Fox. Washington and New York played to a tie on Sunday, and the NFL anticipates a competitive rematch in prime time on NBC on Dec. 18.

CBS protected the Cincinnati-Tampa Bay game from poaching that weekend, and that game will air in much of the country at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

DOLPHINS ADD FISHER

The Dolphins are signing veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher and moving Austin Jackson to injured reserve, meaning Jackson will miss at least the next four games. Miami has five regular season games remaining.

Fisher, 31, has started 128 games in a nine-year NFL career, including 15 for the Colts last season. Fisher played his first eight seasons with Kansas City before playing for the Colts last season, where he allowed seven sacks and was rated the 86th-best tackle by Pro Football Focus.

Fisher, the first overall pick of the 2013 Draft, made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2020 but hasn’t played in the league this season.

Fisher gives the Dolphins a third veteran healthy tackle, along with Greg Little and Brandon Shell, who started on Sunday against the 49ers. Terron Armstead’s status for Sunday’s Chargers game remains in question because of a pectoral injury.

Per PFF, Shell — playing right tackle — gave one sack and three pressures against the 49ers. PFF said Little, at left tackle, allowed one pressure and no sacks.

Nick Bosa had three sacks for the 49ers, and PFF blamed those on Shell, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and center Connor Williams.

Comments / 1

Related
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday. Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month. The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Judge spurns Giants, agrees to deal with Yankees

SAN DIEGO -- Once again, the Giants were left without a rose. Another high-profile free-agent pursuit fell short Wednesday when Aaron Judge reportedly decided to return to the New York Yankees. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Judge agreed to a contract with the Yankees. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the deal was for nine years and worth $360 million.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy