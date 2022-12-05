ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Music in CT: Less Than Jake at Toad’s Place

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The ska-punkers of Less Than Jake are heading to New Haven this week in support of their latest record, Silver Linings. The group will perform at Toad’s Place on Friday as a part of their tour of the northeast; on Thursday, they’ll stop in Massachusetts, followed by gigs in New Jersey and New York over the weekend.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Law Down: Car Insurance – What You Need to Know!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style has partnered with the Goff Law Group to bring you. The Law Down, a segment in which Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff helps shed some light on important legal issues that may impact your life. Today’s topic is car insurance, and what...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Health Headlines: How to tell the difference between RSV and the flu

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — RSV and the flu are both circulating. How to tell the difference? Flu hospitalizations are doubling week over week, and a shortage in primary care physicians is affecting care this flu season. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Pet of the Week: Rosemary!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an American Pitbull Terrier named Rosemary. At 3-years-old, Rosemary is described as good natured and gentle. She has a silvery coat and trustful eyes, which might just have some mystical healing quality. Although her name may...
NEW HAVEN, CT

