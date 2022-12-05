Read full article on original website
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The ska-punkers of Less Than Jake are heading to New Haven this week in support of their latest record, Silver Linings. The group will perform at Toad’s Place on Friday as a part of their tour of the northeast; on Thursday, they’ll stop in Massachusetts, followed by gigs in New Jersey and New York over the weekend.
