NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The ska-punkers of Less Than Jake are heading to New Haven this week in support of their latest record, Silver Linings. The group will perform at Toad’s Place on Friday as a part of their tour of the northeast; on Thursday, they’ll stop in Massachusetts, followed by gigs in New Jersey and New York over the weekend.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO