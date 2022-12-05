ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's Elotitos Corn Bar has opened its new Government Hill location

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
Elotitos is now serving its snacks and aguas frescas in San Antonio’s Government Hill neighborhood.
San Antonio snack shop Elotitos Corn Bar is now slinging Mexican street food and aguas frescas at a second location, this one near the Pearl.

The Government Hill shop — located at 1943 New Braunfels — is the second for the locally owned Elotitos. Its flagship location at 1933 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 105 opened in 2020.

Elotitos serves cups of yellow and white corn dressed in a dozen variations, including traditional, chipotle, jalapeño and crunchy queso. It also offers aguas frescas, shaved ice and mangonadas.

The business held its Government Hill grand opening Dec. 3, according to social media posts. It's now open 3-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.


San Antonio, TX
