Belle Chasse community mourns loss of teacher who died on Woodland Bridge
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — For more than 30 years, Carol Roberts and her best friend Cindy Hoyle went for a run across the Woodland Bridge before work. Wednesday morning, they set off on their last. The Woodland Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway, connecting Algiers to Belle Chasse. According to...
KSLA
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners made their way to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Monday (Dec. 5) to pay their last respects to slain priest Otis Young. St. Tammany Parish authorities say Young, 71, and 73-year-old longtime church worker Ruth Prats were beaten and stabbed to death before their burned bodies were found Nov. 28. Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist recently released from state prison, has been booked with the murders.
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
Hundreds attend funeral for slain retired priest
Parishioners are remembering the life of retired Covington priest Father Otis Young, who was murdered a week ago, along with his assistant.
WWII veteran returns for Northshore funeral 81 years later
BOGALUSA, La. — It is easy to feel disconnected from history. Life gets busy and we focus on getting through today, but the events of 80 years ago broke through all that, connecting a family to Pearl Harbor in a way they've never felt. And now you can be...
Funeral mass for slain Father Otis Young to be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington
COVINGTON, La. — A funeral mass will be held Monday for retired Father Otis Young, one of the two people found beaten to death and then burned last week in Covington. The funeral mass will be on Monday, December 5, at noon in St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington. Archbishop Gregory Aymond will be the mass celebrant. Visitation will take place in the church from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Woman stabbed, left in car in Harvey
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies began investigating a homicide after a woman was stabbed to death in a parking lot.
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV for news anchor role in Los Angeles
NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV Anchor/Reporter Sheba Turk will be leaving one LA for another as she will be moving out to Los Angeles to become a weekend anchor at KCAL-TV early next year. Turk, who currently serves as the Morning Anchor for the Eyewitness Morning News has been with...
4 injured in shooting outside of Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur
NEW ORLEANS — Four people have been injured in a shooting off Chef Menteur Highway that occurred Thursday afternoon at a Dollar Tree. Police say a man got out of a car, chased two victims and started shooting. He then got in a black Kia and fled. Police believe...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
New Orleans to host 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Convention
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday, December 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which thrust the country into World War II. Many gathered in the Warehouse District at the National World War II Museum to honor the significance of what some call “the day that will live in infamy” and those who died.
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye for presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
Bella Umbrella store front window busted in senseless act of vandalism
NEW ORLEANS — If you watched the Thanksgiving Day Parade you would have seen Mariah Carey performing while holding a bright red umbrella with thousands of crystals. That umbrella was made by a New Orleans business owner who sells umbrellas on Magazine Street. Jodell Egbert owns Bella Umbrella and...
WWL-TV
Memorial service for woman killed on Bridge in Belle Chasse
A special church service is starting for a beloved former teacher. She fell from a bridge this morning after being hit by a car.
NOPD Supt. Ferguson calls retirement "bittersweet"
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said he’s leaving the job on his own terms. Wednesday, he called the decision to retire, “bittersweet.”. “What a day, huh,” Ferguson said. “What a ride.”. Ferguson is retiring after 24 years with the NOPD, the...
Bogalusa Navy Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest with military honors 81 years later
BOGALUSA, La. — After 81 years, a Louisiana native who died in the Pearl Harbor attack is finally home. The remains of Navy Seaman First Class Houston Temples were identified last year and he was laid to rest with proper military honors on the 81st anniversary of the December 7 attack near his hometown in Bogalusa.
