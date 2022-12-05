ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners made their way to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Monday (Dec. 5) to pay their last respects to slain priest Otis Young. St. Tammany Parish authorities say Young, 71, and 73-year-old longtime church worker Ruth Prats were beaten and stabbed to death before their burned bodies were found Nov. 28. Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist recently released from state prison, has been booked with the murders.
Funeral mass for slain Father Otis Young to be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington

COVINGTON, La. — A funeral mass will be held Monday for retired Father Otis Young, one of the two people found beaten to death and then burned last week in Covington. The funeral mass will be on Monday, December 5, at noon in St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington. Archbishop Gregory Aymond will be the mass celebrant. Visitation will take place in the church from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV for news anchor role in Los Angeles

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV Anchor/Reporter Sheba Turk will be leaving one LA for another as she will be moving out to Los Angeles to become a weekend anchor at KCAL-TV early next year. Turk, who currently serves as the Morning Anchor for the Eyewitness Morning News has been with...
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
New Orleans to host 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Convention

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday, December 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which thrust the country into World War II. Many gathered in the Warehouse District at the National World War II Museum to honor the significance of what some call “the day that will live in infamy” and those who died.
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NOPD Supt. Ferguson calls retirement "bittersweet"

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said he’s leaving the job on his own terms. Wednesday, he called the decision to retire, “bittersweet.”. “What a day, huh,” Ferguson said. “What a ride.”. Ferguson is retiring after 24 years with the NOPD, the...
