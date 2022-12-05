Read full article on original website
Donna Vanderpool
3d ago
should be charged as an adult! make adult choices get adult charges! Twice he chose to shoot someone with a gun, 2 life sentence!
Reply
4
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
One dead in Alamosa shooting Thursday
ALAMOSA– A homicide investigation is underway by Alamosa Police Department as one of two male shooting victims was pronounced dead at SLV Health following the incident at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Sixth and Craft Drive. APD Chief Ken Anderson said officers were dispatched to...
kydncountry.com
Homicide Investigation in Alamosa
Alamosa, CO – On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 1631 hours the Alamosa Police Department was dispatched to the 2900 block of West 6th Street in regards to a disturbance in progress. While in route, APD officers were advised possible shots were fired. Upon arrival, officers located two...
Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this town of 400 just east of Alamosa, people have a new sensitivity regarding the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And for good reason. KRDO A man who appeared to be a stranger walking suspiciously through town Wednesday afternoon, ended up using two assault rifles The post Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Alamosa on Thursday
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in a Colorado community. On Thursday, The City of Alamosa shared some details on the case after officers were called to the 2900 block of W. 6th St. at about 4:30 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of the city.
Police: active shooter in Blanca had multiple weapons
(BLANCA, Colo.) — The Blanca Police Department (BPD) has identified the man arrested after an active shooter incident and standoff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and they say he was found with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest. Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with BPD responded to the […]
Bear cubs orphaned after mother charged Colorado man released into wild
On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers successfully released two bear cubs that they had been raising for more than six months at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte. The female bear cubs had been at the facility since May, when they were just 15 pounds. They...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa City Council to consider amendments to ordinance prohibiting harassment
ALAMOSA — At this week’s meeting of the Alamosa City Council, an ordinance related to harassment will have its first reading. It will be an amendment of an existing ordinance governing harassment under Section 11 of the city’s Code of Ordinances. According to Erich Schwiesow, attorney for...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Wind-driven fire causes $400K in damage in Conejos County
CONEJOS COUNTY — A wind-driven fire caused an estimated $400,000 in damage to furniture-grade logs Friday morning at Colorado Aspen in Conejos County, according to the Monte Vista Fire Department. The fire was initially reported by a caller at 4:18 a.m. as a grass fire behind a residence on...
94kix.com
Drone Footage Captures Footage of Abandoned Colorado Hotel
The Rio Cucharas Inn permanently closed its doors to guests about four years ago, and it's a bummer to see that this eclectic southern Colorado hotel has been sitting empty ever since. Drone footage showed the abandoned Huerfano County hotel's condition in 2020. While there was quite a bit of...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Yount releases first On the Mat wrestling rankings of season
ALAMOSA – Tim Yount released his first On the Mat high school wrestling rankings of the season on last Friday with 22 grapplers from the San Luis Valley being recognized. The rankings were released prior to last weekend’s first competitions of the season. Class 3A. Both of the...
Alamosa Valley Courier
All-Valley football awards presented on Wednesday
The All-San Luis Valley football banquet took place Wednesday at the Ski Hi Events Center in Monte Vista. The Co-Coaches of the Year are Centauri’s Kyle Forster and Monte Vista’s Manny Wasinger; the Co-Players of the Year are Centauri’s Chaz Holman and Monte Vista’s Alejandro Felix; the 6/8-man Player of the Year is Sierra Grande’s Angelo Valencia-Lucero; the 11-man Player of the Year is Alamosa’s Kasey Jones.
Comments / 5