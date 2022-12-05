With a few weeks remaining before the end of the calendar year 2022, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq continue to be in the negative territory. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have posted a negative return of 7.04%, 16.8% and 29.17%, respectively so far this year. Market pundits now anticipate the Fed to remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance as an upbeat service sector report and improvement in wages would lead to an increase in inflation.

4 HOURS AGO