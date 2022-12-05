ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Adoptable Dogs - Week of December 9

These dogs in Butts County are searching for their forever homes. Additionally, many of them are seeking foster homes. Dogs in this gallery are not house in a facility, rather Butts Mutts relies on fosters and volunteers to help get their dogs ready for adoption. For more information on any...
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 9

Adoption fees - $100.00 for dogs and puppies. This fee includes sterilization, microchip, DA2PP or FVRCP vaccination, and rabies vaccination if the pet is over 16 weeks of age. Hours of Shelter/Kennel:. Monday-Friday 11:00am - 4:30pm. Saturday 10:00am - 1:00pm. The shelter is located at 1124 Clark Street Covington, GA...
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7

Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Clayton County Animal Control has two locations:. Animal...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Shooting outside an Atlanta-area Walmart leaves at least 1 injured, police say

At least one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside a Walmart near the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County Police said. Police in a tweet initially reported several injuries, but Deputy Chief Ben Cohen later said at least one person was shot and transported in a private vehicle to a hospital 5 miles away. The person's condition is not known.
MARIETTA, GA

