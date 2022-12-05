Read full article on original website
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Butts County this weekend - Dec. 9-11
This weekend in Butts County is once again filled with holiday happenings. Get out of the house and visit The Barn, join in a community musical celebration, or catch the ghost of Christmas past.
Butts County Adoptable Dogs - Week of December 9
These dogs in Butts County are searching for their forever homes. Additionally, many of them are seeking foster homes. Dogs in this gallery are not house in a facility, rather Butts Mutts relies on fosters and volunteers to help get their dogs ready for adoption. For more information on any...
Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 9
Adoption fees - $100.00 for dogs and puppies. This fee includes sterilization, microchip, DA2PP or FVRCP vaccination, and rabies vaccination if the pet is over 16 weeks of age. Hours of Shelter/Kennel:. Monday-Friday 11:00am - 4:30pm. Saturday 10:00am - 1:00pm. The shelter is located at 1124 Clark Street Covington, GA...
Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7
Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Clayton County Animal Control has two locations:. Animal...
Shooting outside an Atlanta-area Walmart leaves at least 1 injured, police say
At least one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside a Walmart near the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County Police said. Police in a tweet initially reported several injuries, but Deputy Chief Ben Cohen later said at least one person was shot and transported in a private vehicle to a hospital 5 miles away. The person's condition is not known.
Georgia Bulldogs runner Victoria Schneider first to sign with Gamble Sports Modeling's NIL agency
Gamble Sports Modeling announced Thursday that Victoria Schneider, a cross country and track runner at the University of Georgia, is the first college athlete to sign an NIL endorsement deal with what is touted as the nation’s only “NIL Modeling Agency.”. GSM provides name, image and likeness (NIL)...
