1470 WMBD
Gov. Pritzker signs unemployment insurance agreement
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J-B Pritzker has signed legislation tackling a loan to the state’s unemployment trust fund into law. Pritzker says the $1.8 billion deal will pay off a federal loan Illinois had to take out when so many people were claiming unemployment benefits during the pandemic, and sets the fund on a path to fiscal stability.
1470 WMBD
Holiday displays – including the Satanic Temple’s – return to Illinois Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – The Satanic Temple of Illinois debuted a new display in the Illinois Capitol rotunda Tuesday, taking its place next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays. For Christmas, that means the Springfield Nativity Committee has once again placed a manger scene featuring Mary,...
1470 WMBD
State: Much more time to get your Real ID
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – More than three million Illinoisans have obtained a “Real I.D.” — and that’s before the federally-imposed delay of two more years announced Monday. But, as far as the Illinois Secretary of State is concerned, all it means is if you really need...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker speaks on proposed assault weapons ban, SAFE-T Act changes
CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker is making his first public remarks on one measure just signed in to law by him, and on one just introduced. On Tuesday, Pritzker signed into law changes in the “cashless bail” provisions of the state’s SAFE-T Act — a measure he opted to sign quickly prior to the January 1 effective date, instead of having any sort of signing ceremony.
1470 WMBD
TSMC expects $10 billion in annual revenue from Arizona fabs
PHOENIX (Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC on Tuesday estimated annual revenue of $10 billion when its two planned chips fabrication plants open in Arizona. TSMC said Tuesday it was more than tripling its planned investment in the factories to $40 billion. The first fab will be operational by 2024 while the second facility nearby will produce advanced chips by 2026. U.S. President Joe Biden and others, including the CEOs of major TSMC customers, are attending a “tool-in” ceremony for the symbolic moving of the first equipment onto the shop floor of the new $12 billion facility.
