PHOENIX (Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC on Tuesday estimated annual revenue of $10 billion when its two planned chips fabrication plants open in Arizona. TSMC said Tuesday it was more than tripling its planned investment in the factories to $40 billion. The first fab will be operational by 2024 while the second facility nearby will produce advanced chips by 2026. U.S. President Joe Biden and others, including the CEOs of major TSMC customers, are attending a “tool-in” ceremony for the symbolic moving of the first equipment onto the shop floor of the new $12 billion facility.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO