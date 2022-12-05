ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

wapl.com

Shawano murder suspect heading to trial

SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
SHAWANO, WI
waupacanow.com

Suspect charged with assault

Jacob M. Esslinger, 27, Ogdensburg, is charged with sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Esslinger is currently in Waupaca County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of...
OGDENSBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Police provide update to WIS 29 incident in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers have provided an update on the WIS 29 incident that resulted in an officer being hospitalized after accidentally discharging his firearm on Wednesday. A press release provided by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (HLPD) states that a 7-year veteran of its department was injured...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/8:. A Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer remains hospitalized Thursday after an accidental shooting during a traffic stop on Highway 29. Hobart officials say the officer is in good condition. The officer’s name is not being released at this time by the police. The seven-year veteran...
HOBART, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau

A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
WAUSAU, WI
NBC26

12 pounds of fentanyl seized in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Investigators from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group - Drug Unit (LWAM) alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) completed its largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history during the week of Dec 5. Approximately 12 pounds of fentanyl, around 54,000 pills with a street value...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities identify victim from fatal Outagamie County duplex fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Outagamie County have identified the man who died in a Grand Chute duplex fire on Sunday, November 27. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Torrence (Torre) R. Morgan, who lived at the residence. The family’s German Shepard was found and removed by firefighters during the fire.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas

ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
STEVENS POINT, WI
seehafernews.com

Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer Shot Following Chase and Standoff

A police officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was accidentally shot during a standoff yesterday. The incident began when officers were asked to perform a welfare check on a 30-year-old man in Hobart at around 8:00 a.m. While they initially did not locate the individual, he was seen in a...
HOBART, WI
wtaq.com

Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Advance Titan

Dog found deceased near campus

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
OSHKOSH, WI

