wapl.com
Shawano murder suspect heading to trial
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
Oshkosh Police investigating incident where man approached child, offering candy
Oshkosh Police is investigating a suspicious situation involving a male approaching a child in the 1000 block of North Washburn Street in Oshkosh.
waupacanow.com
Suspect charged with assault
Jacob M. Esslinger, 27, Ogdensburg, is charged with sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Esslinger is currently in Waupaca County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of...
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Police provide update to WIS 29 incident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers have provided an update on the WIS 29 incident that resulted in an officer being hospitalized after accidentally discharging his firearm on Wednesday. A press release provided by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (HLPD) states that a 7-year veteran of its department was injured...
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/8:. A Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer remains hospitalized Thursday after an accidental shooting during a traffic stop on Highway 29. Hobart officials say the officer is in good condition. The officer’s name is not being released at this time by the police. The seven-year veteran...
Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau
A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
NBC26
12 pounds of fentanyl seized in Appleton
APPLETON (NBC 26) — Investigators from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group - Drug Unit (LWAM) alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) completed its largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history during the week of Dec 5. Approximately 12 pounds of fentanyl, around 54,000 pills with a street value...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities identify victim from fatal Outagamie County duplex fire
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Outagamie County have identified the man who died in a Grand Chute duplex fire on Sunday, November 27. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Torrence (Torre) R. Morgan, who lived at the residence. The family’s German Shepard was found and removed by firefighters during the fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
12 pounds of fentanyl worth over $500K seized from Appleton home
Law enforcement officials seized 12 pounds of fentanyl during an investigation at an Appleton home this week.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
wearegreenbay.com
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9, made possible through ‘many’ donations
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – After going through five weeks of extensive training, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new ‘partner in crime,’ K9 Vinny. Vinny is a Belgian Malinois provided by Double Dutch Kennels in Delevan, Wisconsin. Deputies say that Vinny and his handler,...
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man convicted of causing his girlfriend’s miscarriage, and delayed justice by fleeing the country for more than 9 years, lost an effort to appeal his conviction and has been stripped of his public defender. The Wisconsin District 3 Appellate Court affirmed the...
seehafernews.com
Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer Shot Following Chase and Standoff
A police officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was accidentally shot during a standoff yesterday. The incident began when officers were asked to perform a welfare check on a 30-year-old man in Hobart at around 8:00 a.m. While they initially did not locate the individual, he was seen in a...
wtaq.com
Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
Marathon County town clerk convicted of felony election charge
A Marathon County town clerk who illegally signed a voter’s name on a poll list will spend two years on probation and cannot participate in administering future elections after a nearly 90-minute hearing Tuesday. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, faced two felony charges in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election:...
Advance Titan
Dog found deceased near campus
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
