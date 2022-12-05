ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyra Banks Goes From All Natural to All Out Glam in Social Media Video

By Yasmine Coleman
 4 days ago
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

Tyra Banks is reminding us that her supermodel days are far from behind her.

Recently, YouTuber and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Starrr posted a Facebook Reels video, where the America's Next Top Model creator appeared naturally fresh-faced before undergoing a stunning transformation, courtesy of the beauty professional.

Set to the upbeat tune of Nicki Minaj's rap verse on Ariana Grande's song, "Side to Side," the social media personality unveiled a ginger-colored wig, which was then installed on Banks, along with a top-model-worthy full glam makeup look.

In the clip (which you can check out for yourself right here), the Emmy-winning show host can be seen in full supermodel mode, flipping her long, fiery tresses as the wind flowed through her hair and striking poses—serving nothing less than fierce face, of course. She donned a rhinestone-embellished jean jacket over a plain white tee. The makeup artist excitedly hyped her up in the background, mouthing phrases like "Oh my gawd" and "Yessssss!"

"WOWWWWW! Seeing Tyra Banks' hair flip in real life is unreal! Makeup by me! 🔥🔥🔥," Starrr wrote in the caption of the social media post.

The video has since garnered over 28k likes, with fans and followers flooding the comments complimenting both the Life Size actress' modeling abilities and the gorgeous finished hair and makeup look.

"Tyra is amazing with this modeling thing. Every single frame is spot on. I wish I could have 50% of that capability!" one Facebook user wrote, while another added, "I can pause it whenever and she is still EATING!!!" along with three red heart emojis.

"One thang Tyra gon do is work them eyes," a third follower commented, while someone agreed, "Tyra is so fierce! She knows EXACTLY how to work her beauty!"

In terms of pro makeup skills, Patrick Starrr is no stranger to pulling off amazing transformations, having glammed-up the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Jessica Alba and Katy Perry in the past.

