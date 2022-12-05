'GMA' Substitute Stephanie Ramos Brushes Off T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's Absence As Pair Are Placed On Hiatus

mega

Just a few hours after it was revealed that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach wouldn't be on the air due to their affair making headlines, Stephanie Ramos , who is substituting for the duo, addressed their absence on the Monday, December 5, show.

Holmes and Robach were both announced during the intro to Good Morning America 3 , but Ramos went on to say that the duo "have the day off." She then continued on with the afternoon news.

As OK! previously reported, Ramos and Gio Benitez took Holmes and Robach's spots for the time being.

"There is massive confusion internally," an insider shared, adding that ABC News president Kim Godwin “has taken them off the air while they deal with this internally .”

The TV personalities first caused a stir when they were spotted getting cozy during a weekend getaway and at a New York City bar.

Though the two were both married — Robach, 49, and Andrew Shue tied the knot in 2010, while Holmes, 45, got married to Marilee Fiebig that same year — other staffers at Good Morning America knew what was going on.

According to a TV insider, the pair's romance was "widely known" among many Good Morning America staffers.

"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider said of the duo. "They were flirtatious."

"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month ," the source said. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."

Another source insisted that Robach and Holmes didn't cheat on their significant others.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source noted. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

"Everyone knew they were really good friends and joked how good their chemistry was, but they shut it down and made it clear they were each going through their own stuff and there was nothing between them ... their lives were intertwined because of work and they were best friends, so when their marriages ended, he was there for her and it was a very natural transition," they added. "Stuff with her and Andrew was difficult starting early summer this year, and they had issues before."