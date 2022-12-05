Read full article on original website
Related
A Minions Land and New Attraction Will Open at Universal Studios Florida in Summer 2023
The land will encompass the existing Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and include a new themed cafe Universal Orlando Resort announced a new land and family attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida next summer. The attraction, Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, is an interactive, blaster game experience inspired by the popular movie franchise that will combine "innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions," according to a release from...
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
'Most-Expensive' Restaurant in Disney World Is So Bougie We Can't Even
Each course is better than the last.
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
My family spent under $40 at Disney World's Dawa Bar, and it's the best-kept secret at Animal Kingdom
Tucked inside Animal Kingdom, Dawa Bar is somewhat of a hidden gem, but it serves tasty cocktails that rival Oga's Cantina's at Hollywood Studios.
Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
With U.S. Fee Hike, Is Disney+ Without Ads Overpriced?
The price of the ad-free version of Disney+ in the U.S. is now $10.99 per month — and that may be more than the market value of the content on the streaming service, according to a recent analysis. As of Dec. 8, Disney+ Premium (with no ads) now costs $3 more per month for existing and new U.S. customers (who are not on special promotional plans), an increase of 38%. Concurrently, the company has launched Disney+ Basic, the plan that includes ads, which is available in the U.S. for $7.99/month (the previous price point of the ad-free version of Disney+). But at...
3 Mistakes to Avoid When Buying Disney World Tickets
Visiting Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report theme park complex in Orlando is a dream vacation for many families. It's a very expensive trip where some costs simply aren't negotiable. You can stay off-property to avoid the expense of a Disney resort, but that comes with transportation headaches and...
WDW News Today
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Confirms Epic Universe to Open Summer 2025, Takes Shot at Disney Animation
Today at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell confirmed that Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s third theme park will be opened in the summer of 2025. During a question and answer session, Shell stated “We’re right on track. Literally right on track.”
disneybymark.com
Disneyland News Update: Bob Iger, Walt’s Shadow & Candlelight!
It was another busy week for Disney’s returning CEO Bob Iger. Iger kicked off the week with a Town Hall meeting for all Disney employees, answering wide-ranging questions from staff from around the Walt Disney Company. Throughout the week, Iger continued his early restructuring of the company, clearing the way for a creative-led future for […]
WDW News Today
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Florida's Disney World Resort To Rebrand Splash Mountain Ride To Make It More 'Inclusive'
More evidence of a 'woke' corporate agenda. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On December 2, the Disney Corporation announced on Twitter that in January 2023 the Splash Mountain ride at each of its two U.S. theme parks will be closed for rebranding to make the ride more 'inclusive'.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
disneybymark.com
New Popcorn Bucket at Disney Springs
If you are a popcorn bucket collector, don’t miss the new offering in Disney Springs! Mr. Toad’s Premium Popcorn Bucket is now available while stocks last from Exposition Park in Disney Springs, but be quick; these are sure to sell out quickly!. The popcorn bucket is inspired by...
disneybymark.com
Full Review of Fantasmic! Dining Package for Sci-fi Dine In Theater Restaurant
Dining packages have returned for Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Are you wondering whether or not it is worth it? Here is a full review to help you decide. Fantasmic! Dining Packages Not only is Fantasmic! back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but dining packages for the popular show have returned as well! Details for dining […]
Comments / 0