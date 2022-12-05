Read full article on original website
intheknow.com
Man has to hide in Christmas photo shoot when ‘Daddy’s girl’ refuses to leave his side
When this baby girl was posing for a holiday photo shoot, she proved to be quite the high-maintenance model. She demanded one thing for the tightly run set: Her father had to be in the shoot. No, not just present — in the shoot!. Luckily, her dad was more...
Business Insider
43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail
I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!
disneybymark.com
New Year’s Eve Celebration Coming to Universal Studios Florida
A New Year’s Eve celebration will happen at Universal Studios Florida this year. December 31 will have a celebration similar to the July 4 celebration earlier this year. Accordingly, the theme park hours for December 31 have been extended until 1:00 a.m. at Universal Studios Florida. Though Universal Orlando...
pethelpful.com
Shih-Tzu's Annoyed Reaction to Mom's Christmas Decor Makes Us LOL
You never know how your beloved family pet is going to react to holiday decorations, and that can even change from year to year! Some dogs and cats love the festive season, and others, like gorgeous Shih-Tzu Tito here, have had enough of decking the halls before it's even started.
One of the best theme parks in the US is in Ohio. It's half the price of Disney World and has better rides.
Cedar Point is half the price of Disney World, and the Midwestern amusement park is known for its roller coasters and Halloweekends.
disneybymark.com
How to Enjoy the Holidays at Disney World With MagicBand Plus
Disney just announced how guests can enhance their holidays while using MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World. Let’s dive into the four ways we can use this technology and enjoy this jolly season. 1. Exchange holiday greetings with your favorite Disney characters during the Disney Fab 50 Quest. We all...
disneybymark.com
All the Disney Board Games You Can Buy at Target
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. During the pandemic, sales of board games SOARED. This revival has held on, even into 2022!. Board games come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you like to play...
disneybymark.com
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Season 2 Trailer, Poster Revealed Ahead of January Debut on Disney+
Today, Disney+ released the trailer and key art for season 2 of acclaimed Lucasfilm Animation series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends […]
Cat Caught Moving Christmas Decorations While Owner Sleeps in Funny Video
"He's stealing Christmas like the Grinch," one TikTok user wrote, while another commented, "He wants to decorate upstairs too."
TODAY.com
Why an ‘upside-down’ Christmas tree was a game-changer for one family
If this upside-down Christmas tree had you doing a double-take, you’re not alone. “Everyone is just so confused [when they see it for the first time], Gina Glocksen-Ruzicka, the owner of an upside-down tree, tells TODAY.com. “They always ask, ‘how is it standing?’ and if there’s some sort of symbolism behind it like maybe we don’t believe in Christmas.”
pawesome.net
Watch This Pomeranian Turn Into A Baby Seal And Then Back Into A Dog
Who knew bathing a Pomeranian was so entertaining? The dog in this TikTok post from Texaspommysquad shows how rinsing the dog under a shower turns it into a baby seal. Drying the dog sees it return to its normal state as a fluffy Pomeranian. This is a short TikTok post but it made me crack up laughing at the way the dog looks when wet.
Obsessed Corgi 'Dancing' With Christmas Toy Delights Internet
"This is what holiday cheer looks like IRL," wrote one TikTok user.
ABC News
How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever
Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
disneybymark.com
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 30% on Select Nights at a Disneyland Resort Hotel
Disney Visa Card members can save up to 30% on select stays at Disneyland Resort Hotels. What’s Happening: Disney Visa Card members can save up to 30% at Disneyland Resort Hotels most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023. Resorts: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa- Save up to 30% on Premium […]
disneybymark.com
How to Navigate Disney World Holiday Crowds with Kids
The Christmas holidays pave the way for one of the busiest, most crowded times in Walt Disney World. Here are tips for navigating the crowds if you have kids in tow. The Holidays In Walt Disney World Christmas time in Walt Disney World is a magical time. The parks glitter with decorations. Holiday music sweeps […]
disneybymark.com
New Holiday Short “The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad” Coming to Disney+
Christmas is coming early this year for fans of The Simpsons. Today, Disney+ announced that the new short “The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad’” will launch December 15 exclusively on the streaming service. In the upcoming short from “The Simpsons,” Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar […]
