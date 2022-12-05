- - - On Nov. 8, as polls began to close, I walked around a post-election celebration in Philadelphia with progressive activists and labor organizers, clutching a cocktail and chattering with friends, a well-excavated pit of dread in my gut beginning to deepen. Would the iron law of midterm elections wipe out Democrats from top to bottom - in Congress, governors' mansions, courts and statehouses - elevating more climate-change deniers and election conspiracists to power? Or would the desire to protect abortion rights and voting rights overcome the statistical likelihood of ruling-party collapse?

